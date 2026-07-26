Netizen mocked after claiming colourful hair won’t get people hired in Singapore

SINGAPORE: In today’s generation, is it true that having extreme or unconventional hair colours could affect the possibilities of job seekers in job interviews? This has been a very controversial discussion online when a netizen posted a photo of the back of two teenagers with ‘funky hair colours’ while they were walking, and claimed that these types of hairstyles won’t lead them anywhere in their careers.

On Facebook, the netizen further declared: “You go for an interview at every company. See, liao will not even hire you. Be decent and be presentable.”

This gained several comments from other netizens, expressing their thoughts and opinions on what had been claimed. Some netizens disagreed with the statement being made, and commented that having this kind of mindset won’t last long in a job in Singapore.

“You are wrong, my friend. The world doesn’t work the way you remember it now,” another netizen remarked.

One more stated: “What an old way of thinking. These people are the ones I would prefer ok for. Cos they dare to think out of the box.”

Another stated that whatever people choose to do with their lives is none of anyone’s business but theirs. “Who made you the judge and jury?” a comment said.

However, some people thought that these kinds of complaints being posted online should not be a big deal. One claimed: “Singaporean complaints are so petty. Your country is doing so well that y’all have nothing good to complain about, is it?”

Interestingly, the post shared was just a satirical post made by a friend who was picking on his other friends. “How are you people this bad at identifying satire? Grow up,” a comment concluded.

There is no doubt that first impressions may last at job interviews, and appearance can hold a huge part of it. With this being said, job seekers need to check a company’s culture before an interview and decide when to show their personal style to avoid being misunderstood.