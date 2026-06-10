‘Rice cooker weather’: Netizens ask how to beat the Singapore heat

SINGAPORE: Many Singaporeans have been experiencing discomfort from the sweltering weather of the country, and it sparked online discussions about how people are trying to cope with the effects of El Niño.

On Reddit, a curious netizen observed that the weather has been so horrible lately and asked how everyone is doing. “Will it get better?” the netizen also remarked.

A netizen described this weather as the ‘rice cooker weather’ and explained: “It’s either as hot as cooked rice, hot and humid like the water in the cooker or hot like the steam coming out of it.”

Many netizens further share their experiences with the hot weather. For some, the weather triggered health issues, such as migraines and eczema flare-ups.

“Get the cold compress head wrap. Helps me tremendously!” a netizen suggested to ease migraines. Another netizen shared for those who suffer from eczema: “One thing really helps is cold showers, suubalm shampoo and body wash for that mint cooling feeling. Also, wet wraps.”

More residents expressed how they beat the heat by drinking coconut water, shaving their hair to feel light and refreshed, buying a neck fan, installing blackout blinds to block out the sun in their homes, and turning on the air conditioning even during the day.

If there is no air conditioning available, a netizen suggested: “Grab a large towel, a medium tray, and pack lots of ice onto the tray. Then place the tray behind your fan. Cool air throughout the night.”

With this heat, a netizen also encouraged everyone to help those who are working for delivery by making a nice gesture of offering drinks to them.

“Blue-collared work in this heat is much more punishing on their body!” a comment concluded.

It is important to remember to check official updates and take simple steps to stay safe in this hot weather— drink plenty of water, use fans or air-conditioning, and look out for those who are in need. Furthermore, if anyone shows signs of heat exhaustion, don’t hesitate to seek medical help right away.