KOREA: As reported by The Korea Times, Korean singer DJ Koo (Koo Jun-yup), husband of the late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, is set to inherit one-third of her estate under Taiwanese law.

According to Taiwanese media, including China Times, Hsu’s assets—valued at approximately 600 million yuan (1.2 trillion won or $820 million)—will be evenly distributed among Koo and her two children.

However, since the children are still minors, their inheritance and guardianship will be overseen by their biological father, Hsu’s ex-husband Wang Xiaofei, until they reach adulthood.

Prioritising their well-being

A source revealed that Wang has no intention of relocating the children to Beijing and will prioritise their well-being.

Last month, Koo stated on social media that he intends to transfer his inheritance share to Hsu’s mother, emphasising that her wealth was meant to support her loved ones. However, Taiwanese legal experts clarified that inheritance rights are non-transferable. Should Koo formally renounce his claim, Hsu’s entire fortune would go to her children.

Lead actress in Meteor Garden

Hsu began her career in 1994 as part of the group SOS with her sister, Dee Hsu, and later rose to fame as the lead actress in Meteor Garden (2001), the Taiwanese adaptation of a popular Japanese manga.

She married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011, but the couple divorced after a decade. In 2022, she rekindled a romance with Koo, whom she had dated 20 years earlier. They registered their marriage in March 2022 without a formal wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hsu died of pneumonia brought on by the flu on Feb 2 while travelling with her family to Japan. Koo conveyed his sadness by describing his loss as “indescribable pain, as if my heart is being torn apart”.

Hsu’s notable works include “Mars,” “Summer’s Desire,” and films like “Connected” and “Reign of Assassins.”