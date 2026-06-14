Singapore woman gets 5 weeks’ jail for falsely accusing ex-boyfriend of rape after discovering her contraceptive patch expired

SINGAPORE: After a consensual physical encounter with her ex-boyfriend, a woman filed a rape report over fears of a possible pregnancy, setting off a police investigation before she admitted the allegation was untrue.

The 35-year-old Singapore woman has been sentenced to five weeks’ jail for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape, a claim she later admitted was made up after police had already launched an investigation.

Liau Wan Ting pleaded guilty to providing false information to a public servant after making a false rape allegation against her former partner, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (June 12). The case sheds light on the serious consequences of false reports, particularly in rape allegation offence investigations where police resources are mobilised quickly, and allegations can have a profound impact on those involved.

A consensual encounter that led to a false report

Court documents showed that Liau met the man through TikTok in 2024. They began a relationship in August that year but broke up in October 2025. Despite ending their relationship, they remained friends and continued seeing each other.

On Jan 7, 2026, Liau contacted the man and asked him to pick her up in the early hours of the morning. They later had mutually agreed physical intimacy at his residence before having breakfast and going their separate ways.

Hours later, Liau contacted her sister-in-law and asked whether having intercourse with someone who was no longer her partner could amount to rape. After discussing consent, Liau claimed she had been raped and was advised to make a police report. She subsequently lodged the report that evening. Investigators later, however, learned that the allegation was false.

Fear of pregnancy sparked the lie

During investigations, Liau repeated the allegation to multiple officers and was taken for a forensic medical examination. She eventually admitted the truth later that night while giving a statement.

Prosecutors told the court that Liau had become worried because the birth control patch she was using had expired a day earlier. She feared her former boyfriend might refuse responsibility if she became pregnant.

Initially, she persisted with the false claim because she feared punishment for making a false report. She later changed course because she didn’t want her ex-boyfriend to be arrested or jailed. But by that point, police had already begun investigating him.

The intimate encounter had been consensual

The man, whose identity is protected by a court gag order, was traced in the early hours of Jan 8 and brought to the Police Cantonment Complex.

He provided a blood sample and underwent a video-recorded interview lasting about 40 minutes. During the interview, he maintained that the physical intimate encounter had been consensual.

Liau later repeated the same account to medical staff and investigators, confirming that she had consented to the intercourse activity.

The case involved significant resources as prosecutors said 13 police officers, along with a doctor and a nurse, were activated as part of the investigation.

Court stresses need for false report deterrence

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kimberly Boo argued that a custodial sentence was necessary because false allegations can cause serious harm.

The prosecution noted that the man involved in the woman’s former relationship was subjected to investigations and procedures that would never have occurred had the report not been made.

The court also heard that false rape allegations can undermine confidence in genuine reports of rape assault by creating unnecessary scepticism toward real victims. Liau was ultimately sentenced to five weeks in jail.

Under Singapore law, providing false information to a public servant carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Relationship problems should never be resolved through false allegations

False reports are relatively uncommon compared with genuine rape offence complaints. Yet when they do occur, they can carry consequences far beyond the individuals involved.

Police investigations into rape crimes are designed to take action fast to protect victims and preserve evidence where substantial public resources are deployed at short notice.

Consent is a legal concept, not a matter of regret, uncertainty or fear after the fact. When false claims are made, innocent people can face reputational harm, emotional distress and intrusive investigations.

At the same time, authorities continue to encourage genuine victims of rape assault to come forward, with every report assessed based on evidence and investigation.

Personal fears, relationship disputes or worries about future consequences should never be resolved through false allegations. Honest communication and seeking proper support early can prevent situations from escalating into criminal offences that affect everyone involved.