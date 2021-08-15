- Advertisement -

Seoul — Due to actor Jang Ki Yong’s military enlistment, SBS’s upcoming drama Now, We Are Breaking Up (literal translation) will be pre-recording its press conference.

Now, We Are Breaking Up is a romance drama and the cast includes Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, EXO’s Sehun, Girl’s Day’s Yura and more. In July, Jang Ki Yong’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed that he would be enlisting in the military on August 23, a couple of months before the drama’s premiere in November.

On August 11, the drama’s producers officially announced, “We will be pre-recording the press conference in advance and then releasing it before the drama begins airing.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, many dramas and films have opted to live stream their press conferences online. It is uncommon for a Korean production to pre-record its press conference in advance, as reported by Soompi.

- Advertisement -

“Because male lead Jang Ki Yong’s military enlistment date was suddenly set for mid-August, we inevitably had to pre-record our press conference,” explained the producers. “Since our drama belongs to the emotional romance genre, we decided that it was especially important to show the leads’ relationship and chemistry [during the press conference]. Therefore, instead of holding the press conference without actor Jang Ki Yong, we decided to greet the press a bit early, with everyone present.”

“Now, We Are Breaking Up” is currently slated to premiere in November.

Born on November 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in the television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

- Advertisement -

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika,” along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the blend word “Tae-Hye-Ji”. The success of Song’s television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg