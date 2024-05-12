Dear Editor,

I read The Independent’s Singapore’s featured news with disappointment: PHV driver complains that many Singapore drivers “refused to give way” when he “signals to change lanes” (May 5, 2024).

Recently, it’s become common to notice that motorists don’t give way to each other while on the roads, even when someone signals to change lanes.

Boil it down; there are a few likely reasons: selfishness, habitual behaviours and closely related to the quality of an individual’s cultivation.

Giving way to other road users while driving is a little virtue. If everyone could and did it, our society would be more refined.

Singapore’s roads are getting more congested as the vehicle population increases. This is especially true during the morning and evening peaks.

Indeed, it only takes a few seconds to give way to other road users when we (motorists) notice someone signalled to change lane(s). Hence, it makes no sense to purposely speed up to close the gap when someone could filter into the lane safely.

Anyway, the most likely causes of road accidents are due to road hogging, speeding, tailgating, failing (failure) to give way or signal while having the intention to change lanes and those slow vehicles which occupy the first and second right lanes.

Despite these, all road users must be alert, exercise caution, and drive/ride safely and responsibly while on the roads.

Simultaneously, I sincerely hope that more traffic enforcement officers can be deployed on the roads, especially in accident-prone areas, to deter traffic offenders and forcefully enforce our traffic rules.

Teo Kueh Liang

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events made known? Email us your story with details and proof! Make your voice known! news@theindependent.sg