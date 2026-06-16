First 5-room million-dollar resale flat in Bukit Panjang resold for whopping S$1.05M

SINGAPORE: Bukit Panjang has recorded its first-ever million-dollar resale transaction for a five-room HDB flat, with a unit at Senja Road changing hands for S$1.05 million and setting a new benchmark for the town.

The record-setting sale was completed on Jun 9, 2026 and involved a five-room flat at Block 605 Senja Road. Situated between the 28th and 30th floors, the unit spans about 1,292 sq ft and was sold for S$1.05 million.

The transaction translates to an estimated price of around S$812 per sq ft. With its lease having commenced in 1999, the flat still has approximately 72 years remaining, giving it a relatively long remaining lease compared to some other high-value resale flats that have made headlines in recent years.

The deal marks the first time a five-room HDB resale flat in Bukit Panjang has breached the S$1 million mark.

Prior to this, the town’s highest-priced five-room resale transaction was recorded in June 2025, when a unit at Block 181 Jelebu Road was sold for S$998,000. That flat narrowly missed becoming Bukit Panjang’s first million-dollar five-room resale.

The previous record-holder was a premium apartment located between the 22nd and 24th floors. Measuring around 1,195 sq ft, it achieved a price of about S$835 per sq ft. Its lease began in 2001, making it slightly newer than the Senja Road unit that has now taken over the top spot.

Despite setting a new record for five-room flats, the Senja Road transaction is not Bukit Panjang’s most expensive HDB resale overall.

That title remains with an Executive Apartment at Block 181 Jelebu Road, which was sold for S$1.18 million in December 2025. Located between the 22nd and 24th floors, the apartment measures approximately 1,367 sq ft and achieved a price of around S$863 per sq ft.

The S$1.05 million sale at Block 605 Senja Road nevertheless ranks among the town’s most significant resale transactions and is currently Bukit Panjang’s 10th most expensive resale deal on record.

A key attraction of the development is its proximity to major transport links. Block 605 Senja Road is located near the Bukit Panjang MRT station on the Downtown Line. The station also serves as an interchange with the Bukit Panjang LRT network, providing residents with convenient access across the estate and seamless connections to Choa Chu Kang, where commuters can link up with the North-South Line and Jurong Region Line.

Residents also benefit from a wide range of nearby shopping and dining options. Junction 10 and The Tennery, located within the vicinity, offer retail outlets, eateries, enrichment centres and a Sheng Siong supermarket. Across the road, Bukit Panjang Plaza provides additional conveniences, including an NTUC FairPrice supermarket.

Hillion Mall, which forms part of the integrated Hillion Residences development, is also nearby. The mall houses another NTUC FairPrice outlet alongside food and beverage options and a variety of everyday services.

Food choices are plentiful in the area. Hawker Street at Bukit Panjang Plaza offers an additional selection of eateries, while the Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre is reachable within roughly 11 minutes by bicycle.

The neighbourhood is also well-positioned for families with young children. There are 12 childcare centres within a 500-metre radius of the block, while MOE Kindergarten @ West View is located about 380 metres away. Several primary schools are also situated within the one-kilometre enrolment radius.

Beyond educational amenities, residents have access to a range of recreational facilities. An ActiveSG facility and a community club are both within about four minutes’ walk of the development. Pang Sua Pond, known for its waterfront boardwalk, viewing decks and community event space, is around five minutes away on foot.

The concentration of transport links, retail offerings, educational institutions and recreational facilities has helped make this part of Bukit Panjang one of the more convenient pockets of the town.

While non-mature estates are sometimes perceived as lacking amenities, the area surrounding Block 605 Senja Road offers a level of accessibility and convenience that rivals many mature housing estates. The trade-off, however, may be increased traffic and activity levels due to its proximity to a major transport and commercial hub.