Tan Kin Lian argues with commenters after asking why foreign workers are cutting grass in Singapore

SINGAPORE: When Tan Kin Lian posted a photo on social media of foreign workers cutting grass, the discussion that followed in the comments section may have been more than what he bargained for.

Mr Tan, a former CEO of NTUC Income and two-time presidential candidate, had put up a picture on Saturday (June 13) of three men who were mowing the grassy areas outside Asperia Mall.

“Some foreign workers are cutting grass. Why can’t locals do this work? Is it due to low wages, dislike for the sun, long hours or esteem?” he wrote.

His post has since received a lot of attention, with hundreds reacting and commenting on it. Perhaps not unexpectedly, some netizens turned salty.

One of the most liked comments was written by a netizen who simply wrote, “You are local, right? You do.”

Mr Tan, however, was none too pleased with the comment and fired back with “This is a useless and arrogant comment.”

Another netizen pushed back, writing, “He’s got a point. Will you be willing to do it?”

Others called the question valid, with one adding if Mr Tan’s sons or grandsons would do such a job.

When another Facebook user wrote, “Try asking yourself, and you’ll have the answer,” Mr Tan replied again with, “This is a useless and arrogant comment.”

He proceeded to reply in the same way to a number of other commenters.

Many pointed out that the bottom line lies with the amount of salary such workers are paid, and a commenter who said they did this type of job in the 70s and 80s added that the pay is not enough to sustain Singapore’s standard of living.

“If (you) pay me 5k. I will cut both tree and grass!” a commenter chimed in.

“In the UK, you see their own citizens working as garbage truck collectors, which is likely due to the good wages and benefits,” pointed out another.

However, when a commenter asked if he would do this type of work, Mr Tan, who turned 78 in March, wrote, “If I need to, I would take up this job.”

A Facebook user replied to another who wrote about Singapore’s low-wage workforce by writing, “We have come to your country only to fulfil our dreams. The salary provided by your government is very modest, but for us, it means a lot. However, a slight increase in salary would be better… but Sir, we are satisfied with this.” /TISG

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