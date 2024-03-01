NCT’s Jaehyun set to prove he’s the drama king in ‘I Believe You’!

NCT’s Jaehyun is reportedly set to take on the lead role in the upcoming K-drama titled ‘I Believe You,’ focusing on the power struggle between the weak and the poor.

While the casting has not been officially confirmed, Jaehyun is strongly considered the main character, who will resist those attempting to undermine him. The production team is enthusiastic about Jaehyun’s potential contribution, believing he fits the role.

The storyline revolves around a profound journey of awakening and personal growth, where seemingly vulnerable individuals discover their inner strength to overcome adversity and dominance.

Jaehyun is offered the role of Soo Il Nam, a character deeply affected by traumatic school violence experiences, and is currently contemplating accepting the part.

Anticipation for this eagerly awaited project

Mace Entertainment, known for producing Netflix’s compelling series ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,’ is set to bring ‘I Believe You’ to life.

Filming is scheduled to commence in the first half of 2024, promising a captivating narrative. Broadcast details are yet to be confirmed, heightening anticipation for this eagerly awaited project.

Jaehyun made his acting debut in 2022 with ‘Dear M,’ a college romance series. He played the lead role alongside a talented ensemble cast. Additionally, he is set to play a significant role in the upcoming movie ‘You Will Die In 6 Hours.’

Part of NCT 127

As a member of NCT since 2016, Jaehyun has been part of NCT 127 and the sub-unit NCT DoJaeJung, which released their first album, ‘Perfume,’ in 2023.

He has contributed to NCT 127’s full group comeback with the album ‘Fact Check’ in 2023 and previously released two solo songs, ‘Forever Only’ and ‘Horizon,’ as part of the NCT Lab project.