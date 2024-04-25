Yuqi, a member of (G)I-DLE, has officially launched her solo career. On April 23, she held a fan showcase in Seoul to celebrate the release of her debut mini-album ‘YUQ1’.

At the same time, she engaged with fans worldwide through her official YouTube channel.

During the showcase, Yuqi captivated the audience with performances of songs from her mini-album. Her fellow (G)I-DLE member, Minnie, surprised everyone by acting as the MC, adding to the event’s excitement.

Behind-the-scenes

Yuqi also shared behind-the-scenes stories about her album, connecting with fans through anecdotes and insights. In a unique segment, she was able to communicate with followers all over the world via simultaneous online and live broadcasts.

The showcase concluded with a touching performance by Yuqi and Minnie, where Yuqi expressed her gratitude and hopes for her solo journey. She said, “I never thought I would release a solo album like this.

I’ve prepared an album that reflects who I am, so I’ll work positively and convey my warm heart like a little sun.”

Solo activities

Following the successful showcase, Yuqi will start her solo activities by appearing on Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’, scheduled to air at 6 PM on April 25.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her future performances and solo endeavours after six years since (G)I-DLE’s debut.

(G)I-dle is a popular South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018. Currently, (G)I-dle consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua.

Originally, they were a six-member group with Soojin, who departed in August 2021. They debuted in May 2018 with their first mini-album “I am” and the title track “Latata”.

Since then, they’ve become one of the most successful K-pop groups outside the “big four” record labels.

One of their hit singles, “Dumdi Dumdi” (2020), became a girl group’s second best-selling single album.

They achieved domestic fame with “Tomboy” from their first full album “I Never Die” (2022), which topped the charts and earned a platinum certification.

Yuqi is a skilled vocalist with a recognizable husky tone. She’s also a strong dancer and contributes to writing and composing some of (G)I-dle’s music.