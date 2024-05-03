;
Entertainment

Itaewon Class star Yoo Jae Myung in talks with Kim Soo Hyun for new black comedy K-drama

ByLydia Koh

May 3, 2024

There are talks of a potential collaboration between Yoo Jae Myung and Kim Soo Hyun for the upcoming drama “Knock Off” (working title). Yoo Jae Myung, renowned for his roles in beloved dramas such as “Itaewon Class,” “Vincenzo,” and “Song of the Bandits,” could join forces with Kim Soo Hyun, one of Korea’s most esteemed actors known for his performances in “My Love From The Star,” “The Moon Embracing the Sun,” and “Queen of Tears.”

As of May 1, Yoo Jae Myung’s agency, ACE FACTORY, has confirmed ongoing discussions regarding his potential involvement in “Knock Off,” with positive indications from his side.

Photo: Instagram/Yoo Jae Myung

Described as black comedy

Directed by Park Hyun Suk, known for his work on popular dramas like “Forest of Secrets 2,” “Uncontrollably Fond,” and “Song of the Bandits,” “Knock Off” is described as a black comedy. Notably, Yoo Jae Myung has previously collaborated with Park Hyun Suk on “Song of the Bandits” and “Forest of Secrets.” While details about “Knock Off” remain scarce, discussions are underway for the series to be streamed via a platform.

See also  Kim Soo Hyun goes through first official psychiatric consultation in drama

In March, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, confirmed discussions for his potential role in the drama. On March 21, OSEN reported Kim Soo Hyun’s active consideration for a role in “Knock Off.” Responding to the report, GOLDMEDALIST affirmed ongoing discussions, with Kim Soo Hyun being considered for the lead role.

Kim Si Eun in talks to play female lead

Furthermore, it was reported that Kim Si Eun is in talks to join the cast. On April 1, OSEN disclosed that Kim Si Eun is set to portray the female lead alongside Kim Soo Hyun. Responding to the report, GOLDMEDALIST stated she’s been offered the role and is reviewing it positively.

Kim Si Eun, who debuted in 2013, has appeared in various projects, including “Special Labor Inspector,” “Run On,” and “Mental Coach Jegal.” Additionally, she’s set to appear in “Squid Game 2.”

One of South Korea’s highest-paid performers is Kim Soo Hyun. He has won four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards and one Blue Dragon Film Award.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Love blooms amidst family feuds: Jung Yu Mi and Ju Ji Hoon navigate their romance in ‘Love Your Enemy’

November 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Stirring Romance: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won brew up an adorable connection in ‘Brewing Love’

November 11, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Jin of BTS shares this TMI with fans regarding the lead single from Happy, his debut solo album, “Running Wild”

November 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

90% business leaders look for critical thinking skills when they seek to hire new staff

November 13, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
In the Hood

“Not your house!” — Netizens call out MRT passenger for lying flat across 5 train seats

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the House

Chee Hong Tat: Additional 20K COEs will give govt more flexibility to keep its promise to increase COE supply before 2026

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Man quits his IT job due to stress but ends up driving for Grab/Gojek 14 hours a day because he can’t find another job

November 13, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.