Despite recent controversies surrounding their agency, ADOR, and CEO Min Hee Jin, the girl group NewJeans continues to gain popularity, with their latest music video “Bubble Gum” approaching 20 million views. As per ADOR’s report at 10 AM today, the video has already garnered over 19.44 million views since its release on April 27.

“Bubble Gum” has resonated with music enthusiasts due to its catchy tune and nostalgic visuals, serving as a preview of their forthcoming single ‘How Sweet,’ slated for release on May 24. Moreover, NewJeans has teamed up with acclaimed Japanese graphic designer Murakami Takashi for the music video of ‘Right Now,’ a song from their Japanese debut single ‘Supernatural,’ set to launch on the 21st of the following month.

Showcasing superpowers

Simultaneously, they teased the “Right Now” music video on their YouTube channel, showcasing the collaboration between ‘NewJeans x Murakami.’ ADOR elucidated the concept, portraying the five members on a quest for the elixir of love, encountering the ‘Rainbow Flower’ and showcasing their superpowers, resulting in a fusion of ‘NewJeans x Murakami’ characters.

As they gear up for their official debut in Japan, NewJeans is actively promoting themselves, with large-scale photos displayed in Shibuya 109, a prominent Tokyo shopping mall. Additionally, they’re slated to host a grand fan meeting at the Tokyo Dome on the 26th and 27th of the coming month.

Known for fresh “girl next door” image

NewJeans is a hot South Korean girl group under ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE Labels. They debuted in July 2022 and have been making waves in the K-pop scene ever since. The group is made out of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They’re known for their fresh and youthful “girl next door” image with a twist of 1990s and 2000s vibes reflected in their music and style.

They’ve released catchy singles like “Attention,” “Hype Boy,” “Cookie,” “Ditto,” and “OMG”. “Hype Boy” even held the record for the longest-running song on Billboard Global 200 by a K-pop female act! Their music blends K-pop with pop and R&B influences.