Exciting news awaits K-pop aficionados as YOUNITE and CRAVITY gear up to join the upcoming Mnet survival program Road to Kingdom 2, which is slated to hit screens in the latter half of this year.

This announcement has ignited anticipation among fans eager to witness the intense competition as boy groups vie for the coveted opportunity to advance in ‘Road to Kingdom 2’.

‘Road to Kingdom 2’ serves as a stage for boy groups to flaunt their talents and battle it out, all with the ultimate aim of securing a place in ‘Kingdom 2’.

In the prior season, which aired in 2020, notable groups like The Boyz, ONF, Pentagon, Golden Child, and VERIVERY took the stage, leading to The Boyz emerging victorious and advancing to the next phase.

Mesmerizing audiences

YOUNITE debuted in April 2022 and has been steadily making waves in the K-pop sphere with a series of diverse releases. As they gear up for a comeback with their upcoming album,

Another, the group is excited to mesmerize audiences with their performances on ‘Road to Kingdom 2’. Similarly, CRAVITY, which debuted in April 2020, has been capturing attention with its chart-topping tracks.

Its dynamic stage presence and versatile musical style have earned it accolades, including Rookie of the Year awards and wins on music shows.

Its recent triumph with the title track “Love or Die” from its 7th mini-album further cements its status as a rising powerhouse in the industry.

Electrifying performances and fierce competition

With anticipation reaching a fever pitch for ‘Road to Kingdom 2’, fans eagerly anticipate the electrifying performances and fierce competition that YOUNITE and CRAVITY are poised to deliver on stage.

YOUNITE is a South Korean boy band formed by Brand New Music. The ensemble comprises nine members: Eunho, Steve, Hyunseung, Eunsang, Hyungseok, Woono, Dey, Kyungmun, and Sion.

They debuted on April 20, 2022, with their first EP, “Youni-Birth”.

Connection between members and fans

The group’s name combines “YOU” and “I” to symbolize the connection between the members and their fans, called YOUNIZ. Their fandom colours are unofficially listed as blue, pink, and white.

CRAVITY is a South Korean boy band formed under Starship Entertainment. The group comprises nine members: Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin.

They debuted on April 14, 2020, with the release of their extended play, “Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are”.