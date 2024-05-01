In a remarkable achievement of global recognition, ZEROBASEONE is poised to take centre stage at Japan’s largest urban music festival, Summer Sonic 2024.

The festival, scheduled for Aug 17 in Osaka and Aug 18 in Tokyo, marks a significant milestone for the group, coming less than a year after their debut.

Renowned for attracting top-tier musicians worldwide, ‘Summer Sonic’ has entrenched itself as Japan’s foremost music extravaganza. ZEROBASEONE’s inclusion in the festival lineup underscores their burgeoning popularity in the local scene, solidifying their position as a rising powerhouse in the music industry.

Essense of summer

With excitement building for their imminent return, ZEROBASEONE is preparing to reveal their much-awaited 3rd mini-album, ‘You Had Me at HELLO’, on May 13.

With this new release, the group seeks to encapsulate the essence of summer, offering a refreshing fusion of heat and passion that promises to etch unforgettable memories for fans.

Keep an eye out as ZEROBASEONE continues to make waves in the music landscape with their electrifying performances and infectious charisma.

ZEROBASEONE, also known as ZB1, is a hot new South Korean boy band formed through the reality competition show Boys Planet on Mnet [Boys Planet]. They are managed by WakeOne Entertainment.

Commitment to share their growth with fans

The group’s name, ZEROBASEONE, is pretty interesting. It combines “zero” and “one” to represent their journey as trainees starting from scratch (“zero”) and coming together as a group (“one”).

It reflects their commitment to share their growth with their fans.

They debuted in July 2023 with their extended play (EP) titled “Youth in the Shade”, and their contract is for two and a half years. ZEROBASEONE consists of nine members.

The group comprises Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.