Shin Min Ah’s character hinted before the premiere of tvN’s upcoming drama “No Gain No Love”.

Written by Kim Hye Young, known for “Her Private Life,” this rom-com centres on Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah), a woman who fakes a marriage to avoid financial loss, and Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae), who becomes her fake husband to avoid causing harm.

Ambitious demeanor

Shin Min Ah’s character, Son Hae Young, is portrayed as someone who detests losing money in any situation. Facing the possibility of missing out on a promotion, she devises a plan for a fake marriage.

Newly released stills show Son Hae Young’s relaxed yet ambitious demeanour. Whether she sports a casual hairstyle or a bun, her charming face and curious gaze intrigue viewers with the calculated strategy she hides beneath her exterior.

In “No Gain No Love,” Shin Min Ah will reveal a new facet of her charm, blending her endearing qualities with bold dialogue.

The production team praised her portrayal of Son Hae Young, noting her sophistication and unparalleled presence in every scene.

“Through Shin Min Ah’s amazing metamorphosis, viewers can anticipate the essence of romantic comedy that will surely elicit admiration,” they continued. The drama will make its KST debut on August 26 at 8:50 p.m.

Seasoned actress

Shin Min Ah is a well-known South Korean actress and model who has captivated audiences for over two decades.

She began her career as a teen model in 1998, quickly becoming a household name in South Korea due to her energetic presence in commercials.

She switched to acting in 2001, making her feature debut in “Volcano High.” Her big break came with the 2005 movie “A Bittersweet Life,” which demonstrated her range as an actor and brought her much attention.