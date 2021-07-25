Entertainment Celebrity Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' announces premiere...

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah’s drama ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ announces premiere date

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a much-anticipated drama among viewers because of the meeting between Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho stars in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Seoul — Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha an upcoming tvN weekend drama has just released a new poster featuring Ah and Kim Seon Ho.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a remake of the film Mr.Hong and is a romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a prickly dentist with a soft side, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.

Viewers had been curious about the adorable chemistry between the two actors from the news of their casting. The actors continue to raise anticipation for their characters' romance in the poster.

Poster for Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Picture: Instagram

Although Yoon Hye Jin walks a bit of a distance behind Hong Doo Shik, they still manage to create a heart-fluttering vibe between them. The text on the poster reads, “The moment our hearts began to dance,” raising even more questions about how the two people will begin their relationship.

The production team shared, “Since it’s the first representative image revealed for ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,’ we wanted to fully show the charm the drama possesses. We tried to capture Hye Jin and Doo Shik’s romance as well as the comfort that viewers can feel through the seaside village of Gongjin.” They added, “Please anticipate the changes in their relationship and how the distance between Hye Jin and Doo Shik, who are separated afar now in the poster, will gradually get closer.”

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” will premiere on August 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

Born on May 8, 1986, Kim Seon Ho is a South Korean actor. He began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with Good . He rose to prominence with the television series Start-Up.

