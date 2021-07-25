Entertainment Celebrity Faye Wong reportedly has a 2m-Tall statue of Buddha on the balcony...

Faye Wong reportedly has a 2m-Tall statue of Buddha on the balcony of her SGD17.5mil apartment

The netizen said that she has to pass by the condo on her way to work daily and had noticed the imposing statue

Faye Wong is known as a devout Buddhist. Instagram

Beijing — star Faye Wong owns several properties in China and Hong Kong like her boyfriend Nicholas Tse.

A netizen recently claimed that one of Wong’s (a devout Buddhist) homes in Beijing has a huge statue of on the balcony of the apartment. The netizen said that she has to pass by the condo on her way to work daily and had noticed the imposing statue which can be seen from a distance away and on an eighth-floor unit in Smart Hero-Central Park Plaza. The netizen estimated the height of the statue to be about two metres tall.

Wong has been called “a pious Buddhist” by netizens after photos of the statue went viral. Some netizens found the figure “scary” while others raised their concerns about it being a hazard. There were netizens who also questioned if that is even Wong’s apartment to begin with. A netizen who claimed to live nearby insisted that the apartment belongs to Wong, according to 8days.sg.

Faye Wong also introduced boyfriend Nicholas Tse to Buddhism. Picture: Weibo

“It’s really her … Of course, this is just one of her many properties,” wrote the fan.

Wong reportedly owns two units in Smart Hero-Central Park Plaza. Smart Hero-Central Park Plaza was launched in 2016 nad the high-end residential complex is located in Beijing’s Chaoyang Park in the Central Business District, is one of the leading green projects in China.

Units at the are said to at least HK$100 million (SGD17.5 million). Wong is a vegetarian and she is known to be a devout Buddhist. Over the years she has recorded many Buddhist songs. Wong has reportedly influenced those around her as well including her close friend Carina Lau and boyfriend Tse to become Buddhists too. In 2014, the couple reconciled and they attended a pilgrimage to India together.

Born on August 8 1969, Xia Lin, known popularly as Faye Wong is a Chinese-born Hong Kong singer-songwriter and actress, often referred as the “Diva of ”. Early in her career she briefly used the stage name Shirley Wong. Born in Beijing, she moved to British Hong Kong in 1987 and came to public attention in the early 1990s by singing in Cantonese, often combining alternative music with mainstream Chinese pop. Since 1994 she has recorded mostly in her native Mandarin./TISGFollow us on Social Media

