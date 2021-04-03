Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho will be starring in a new drama

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho will be appearing together in an upcoming new drama.

In December, it was reported that the two stars were in talks to act in a drama remake of the film Mr Hong. It was confirmed on April 2 that Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho will be starring in the remake titled Seashore Village ChaChaCha (literal translation). The story is about dentist Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) who is a woman with both beauty and brains. Her life goals fall apart because of the tiny bit of righteousness in her heart, as reported by Soompi.

Yoon then moves to the seashore village Gongjin after various obstacles where she meets Mr Hong. Hong Doo Shik (Kim Seon Ho) is known as Mr Hong around town. He is jobless officially but is a master of odd jobs who appears to help everyone in Gongjin with any situation they run into.

“Seashore Village ChaChaCha” will be written by Shin Ha Eun, who previously co-wrote “The Crowned Clown,” and directed by Yoo Je Won of “Oh My Ghostess” and “Tomorrow With You.”

The drama’s production team commented, “A perfect rom-com lineup is complete. Not only will Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho show surprisingly high synchronization with their characters, but the bubbly yet warm story will also provide comfort. Please look forward to their rom-com chemistry that is bound to make hearts flutter.”

“Seashore Village ChaChaCha” is scheduled to premiere in the second half of the year via tvN.

Born on April 5, 1984, Shin Min-a, also known as Yang Min-a is a South Korean model and actress. She is best known for starring in television dramas A Love to Kill (2005), My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox (2010), Arang and the Magistrate (2012), Oh My Venus (2015), and Tomorrow, With You (2017).

Shin began her career as a model for teen magazine KiKi in 1998. Since then, she became one of the most in-demand and highest-paid commercial endorsers in South Korea. Notable among her forays into branded entertainment is the 2008 multi-episode Summer Days opposite Hyun Bin and Ryoo Seung-bum for LG Xnote featuring music by You Hee-yeol, as well as Friends & Love, a movie-style extended advertisement for Giordano in 2011 costarring Jung Woo-sung and So Ji-sub.

