SINGAPORE: CDC vouchers will continue to benefit Singaporeans in 2024, providing a financial boost to households across Singapore.

CDC vouchers were designed to invigorate local businesses by distributing S$100 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to specific households. Over time, the government expanded this support to include all Singaporean households. Here’s a quick CDC voucher guide as to what CDC vouchers are, how to get them, and more.

What is a CDC voucher?

The CDC Voucher Scheme, launched in 2020, aimed to assist households in managing the cost of living while supporting local businesses.

These vouchers, available in denominations of S$2, S$5, and S$10, can be used at participating local merchants, including hawker stalls, food courts, bakeries, wet market stalls, provision shops, hair salons, and more.

In 2024, all households are set to receive a total of S$500 in CDC vouchers, marking a S$200 increase from the previous year.

This additional sum will be divided into two categories, with S$100 allocated for spending at participating heartland merchants and hawkers and the remaining S$100 for participating supermarkets.

As long as at least one Singaporean citizen is in a household, it qualifies for the vouchers.

How to get a CDC voucher

The process of obtaining CDC vouchers in 2024 has yet to be disclosed, but in 2023, individuals could claim vouchers in person or online via SingPass.

Various local businesses participate in the CDC Voucher Scheme, ranging from food and beverage establishments to electronic shops and clinics.

To discover the list of participating merchants in your neighbourhood, visit the CDC Go Where website and enter your postal code.

Merchants accepting CDC vouchers

To simplify the usage of CDC vouchers, MoneySmart has highlighted some establishments.

Neighbourhood ice cream and waffle shops, Korean BBQ and Thai Mookata restaurants, and Lok Lok hawker stalls are among those that readily accept CDC vouchers.

Ice Cream & Waffle Shops

Ice Cream Chefs (Upper Thomson)

FIC (Ang Mo Kio)

Yocha Ice Cream (Upper Serangoon, Tampines)

Udders Ice Cream (Kovan, Upper Thomson)

Smitten Ice Cream Bar (Bedok)

Denzy Ice Cream (Bedok)

Korean BBQ & Thai Mookata

SSak3 Korean BBQ (Bras Basah)

Sixty BBQ Seafood & Satay (East Coast Park)

Thai Hao Chi Mookata (Upper Thomson, Bedok)

Siam Square Mookata (Bukit Batok, Jurong West)

Jub Jub Mookata (Choa Chu Kang)

Premium Thai Mookata (Tampines)

Lok Lok Stalls

39 Lok Lok Curry Rice (73A Ayer Rajah Crescent)

4896 Lok Lok (500 Clemenceau Avenue North)

85 Lok Lok (85 Bedok North St 4)

K Zai Lok Lok (Outram Road)

Affinity Lok Lok (335 Smith Street)

Fei Zhu Lok Lok (267A Toh Guan Road)

Hey Lok Lok (Jurong West Ave 5)

Lok Lok 1991’s by Daniel & Meng (340 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1)

Maxwell Lok Lok (1 Kadayanallur Street)

How to use CDC vouchers

Singaporeans can print their QR codes or use CDC vouchers through direct mobile transactions. But mobile transactions may face rejection during peak hours.

Local business owners interested in becoming CDC merchants can sign up here. It is important to note that CDC vouchers cannot be accepted for selling lottery products, alcohol, petrol or diesel, and cigarettes. /TISG