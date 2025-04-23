Meet Singapore’s newest flexible work tribe: From data analysts to architects, and beauticians

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: According to the latest data from Indeed Hiring Lab, job prospects offering flexible work arrangements are increasing in Singapore. From March 2024 to March 2025, two out of three job positions in professional groups on Indeed’s job portal have increased due to indications of ‘work from home’ or ‘remote work’ provisions. This means that Singapore managers and business owners have accepted flexible working practices within their workplaces.

Professional segments that typically involve on-site attendance because of the nature of the job are leading the increase. Job positions in the architecture sector with indications of flexible work terms surged by 4.7%, while insurance postings grew by 4.6%. In the electrical engineering segment, there is a 3.1% increase. Beauty and wellness has seen a 2.8% growth, and media and communications showed a 2.7% upsurge.

The medical information sector saw the sharpest decline, by 4.3%. Construction dropped by 2.1% and administrative assistance by 1.5% while education and training roles dropped by 1.3%.

The number of job postings in Singapore fell by 3% across all sectors—a third consecutive monthly decline. Nevertheless, Singapore’s job market has stayed vigorous, with the impetus of job creation keeping the general joblessness rate close to the ground. The overall number of job postings as of March 2025 is also 44% above pre-pandemic levels.

In Singapore, positions within the security and public safety domain gained 24%, while scientific research roles grew by 16%. There was also greater demand for logistics support (+10.9%) and data analytics (+10.8%). However, some sectors flagged, such as cleaning and sanitation (-43%), driving (-27%), and loading and stocking (-26%).

Indeed’s APAC Senior Economist Callam Pickering said, “Overall, the Singapore labour market remains undeniably tight, with the unemployment rate just 1.9%. Consequently, skill shortages have remained quite common across Singapore, although the most severe shortages have certainly eased over the past year.”

He added, “Geopolitical and economic uncertainty will likely impact Singapore’s growth prospects this year, which could weigh on job creation. Global growth is likely to be much lower than was expected even a couple of months ago.”

Freelancers lead

A recent article from Moo indicates that freelancers are leading the charge of the remote work progression, presently comprising 46.6% of the labour force worldwide. By 2027, they’re expected to become mainstream, representing 50.9% of the workforce.

For industries and business owners, this means access to the appropriate skills required, with 30% of Fortune 500 corporations engaging freelancers via platforms like Upwork. For workers, freelancing provides autonomy to work at their own pace and in their own time. With 86% of freelancers working from home, it indicates that flexibility is the game of the future.