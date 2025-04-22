GE2025: RDU wins praise for ceding Jalan Kayu after WP requests the ward

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In a surprising shift from its earlier stance, the Workers’ Party (WP) appears to be quietly coordinating with fellow opposition parties—despite public statements suggesting otherwise.

Just days ago, WP chief Pritam Singh told the media that the party does not engage in opposition coordination talks to avoid multi-cornered fights. “It’s an open system, and you can certainly expect more three-cornered fights from here on.” He insisted WP would not step aside for other alternative parties.

Yet, in a quiet reversal, Red Dot United (RDU) has indicated that WP made a request for them to step aside in Jalan Kayu SMC—and RDU agreed.

RDU Secretary-General Ravi Philemon said in a press statement on Tuesday (22 Apr): “After careful deliberation—both with the WP leadership and within our own Election Committee—we have made the difficult decision not to contest in this constituency. This decision was made with one guiding principle: to act in the best interest of the residents of Jalan Kayu, the best interest of Singapore citizens.”

This withdrawal is significant. Kala Manickam, RDU’s ground operations leader, had been working the ward since March, and the party had already invested S$5,000 in its campaign, but RDU stood by its ethos: voter interest above party ambition.

Earlier this month, RDU also exited an opposition coalition it co-founded—again rooted in principle, to avoid three-corner fights. The decision in Jalan Kayu mirrors that principle.

However, the real question is: Why now?

Why would WP—who had not publicly indicated any interest in Jalan Kayu—suddenly move to clear the field just 11 days before Nomination Day?

Connecting the Dots

Rewind to GE2020, when WP clinched Sengkang GRC, defeating a PAP team led by Ng Chee Meng, a Cabinet minister and labour chief. That victory was historic, marking WP’s second GRC and knocking a heavyweight out of Parliament.

Now, in 2025, Ng Chee Meng is eyeing a comeback—this time in Jalan Kayu SMC. WP has not officially declared a candidate, but their request to RDU could indicate that it is not the fight for the ward they want but the fight against the individual being fielded to contest it.

Of course, by stepping into Jalan Kayu so late, WP also opens itself to criticism—of opportunism, of displacing groundwork done by others, or of using backdoor coordination after publicly rejecting it, but perhaps, they’re willing to take that heat for a fight they believe is crucial to their strategy.

But here, another question arises: Just because they defeated him once—can they do it again?

Ng Chee Meng is no lightweight. A former Chief of Defence Force turned Cabinet Minister, he’s now staging a political comeback in Jalan Kayu SMC, a new ward carved from the very GRC he lost in 2020.

However, if the WP thinks they can stroll in unchallenged, they owe a serious debt to Kala Manickam of RDU.

“This is what principled politics looks like”

Kala has done the groundwork. A seasoned opposition figure, she previously ran under the Progress Singapore Party banner in Nee Soon GRC, earning a surprising 38.10% against none other than Minister for Law K. Shanmugam—a PAP stalwart with decades of grassroots clout. That’s no small feat.

Over the past month, she’s led RDU’s outreach in Jalan Kayu, engaging residents face-to-face, identifying concerns, and framing the case for an alternative voice in Parliament.

Both Kala and the RDU leadership have won praise online for not treating politics as a game of chess but as a platform for service. Their decision to withdraw, despite months of groundwork and financial investment, is a principled stand. One guided not by party gain, but by the belief that Singaporeans deserve meaningful, focused representation.

Following their decision to withdraw from Jalan Kayu SMC, RDU has been met with a wave of admiration online. Netizens were quick to take to Facebook, expressing their respect and gratitude for the party’s selfless move—placing the interests of residents above political ambition.

Many praised the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of RDU, recognising the sacrifice they have made. “Your gesture to withdraw, though hard but decisive is much appreciated,” one commenter said. Another wrote, “This is what principled politics looks like. RDU has earned my respect.”

Some commenters who reside in the other wards RDU is contesting this election added that the party’s stance has ensured their vote at the ballot box.

In a political landscape often criticised for opportunism, RDU’s choice has resonated and the party has levelled up in the minds of voters. For many Singaporeans, the message was clear: This is a party that’s serious about nation-building, not just seat-winning.

As the election nears, voters ask themselves: What do we truly want in Parliament? Seasoned chess players strategising in silence—or noble servicemen willing to sacrifice their chance at a seat for the greater good?

The answer will shape not just Jalan Kayu, but the soul of our democracy.

