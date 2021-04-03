priyanka-chopra-reveals-her-bond-with-diana:-‘i-had-somebody-to-take-care-of-and,-in-return,-she-took-care-of-me’

- Advertisement -

India — Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are parents to three pets – Diana, Panda and Gino. While the three of them routinely feature on her Instagram page, in a new interview Priyanka has talked at length of what they mean to her.

Priyanka, who is based in Los Angeles, has been in London for a while now. She shot for her upcoming film Text For You there. After it’s completion, she is now shooting for her new show, Citadel. All this while, Diana has been by her side.

Speaking to Financial Times, Priyanka mentioned that while she loved all her three pets, Diana and she were particularly close. She was quoted as saying: “Diana was the first pup that I fully took care of. She’s from North Shore Rescue in New York, and she chose me. It was four years ago, at a time in my life where I was really low: I had just moved to the States, I was mourning my father’s death, I didn’t know anybody. I was working on Quantico for ABC and going back home on my own.”

Priyanka further explained how growing up in India, her family always had pets. And yet when she brought Diana home in New York, she did not know what to do with a pup. “Diana had been rescued from the streets of Atlanta. She’s a chihuahua-terrier mix, I think, but we’re not completely sure. I had no idea what to do with a pup, but it was she and I, alone in New York City. It was Diana I snuggled into and Diana who barked whenever the door opened. With Diana, I had somebody to take care of and, in return, she took care of me.”

- Advertisement -

Priyanka also spoke about her two pets – Panda is a Husky crossed with an Australian shepherd. She also revealed the reason why she bought her third pet, Gino, a German shepherd. Her husband Nick Jonas is diabetic and German shepherds are particularly good at smelling low blood sugar levels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Chopra Jonas (@diariesofdiana)

Talking of Diana, Priyanka maintains an independent Instagram page for her. What’s more, Diana often features in many of Priyanka’s photo shoots as well.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg