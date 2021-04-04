Entertainment Celebrity Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz announced exciting news

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham posted a screenshot of new casting reports on his Instagram Stories, adding a love heart GIF.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are working together in a new film. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
On Friday morning, Brooklyn Beckham shared some exciting news, saying that has been working together with his fiancée Nicola Peltz on her new film.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham posted a screenshot of new casting reports on his Instagram Stories, adding a love heart GIF. The couple will be joining forces in drama Lola James, an independent film co-directed, produced, written by and starring Peltz herself.

Beckham, who is an aspiring photographer was rumoured to have secured a photography job on the film set but finally appears to have confirmed the reports himself. Peltz is best known for her role in Bates Motel, starring opposite Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen in the independent film about a brother and sister who endure drug abuse battles. Brooklyn Beckham, who is the older brother to Romeo, Cruz and Harper has never been shy about showing his love and admiration for his beautiful fiancée, as reported by Hello Magazine.

Brooklyn Beckham is proud of his fiancée Nicola Peltz. Picture:Instagram

Last week, he shared a snap of the couple on set, expressing his pride at Peltz’s new movie project. He wrote: “I am so proud of you and looking forward to seeing this project x you are the most talented person and I am so happy that your dream is coming true x you have worked your bum off to create an amazing movie and an amazing piece of art x.

“I am so lucky I got to be a part of it and got to meet the amazing cast and crew x can’t wait to see the most amazing movie Lola James“.

On July 2020, Beckham proposed to Peltz and the 22-year-old’s famous parents couldn’t have been happier to hear the news.

Spice Girls star Victoria expressed her joy at the time, enthusing: “The MOST exciting news! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married.”

“I can’t imagine a life without you baby,” Brooklyn Beckham said of Peltz. “You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

