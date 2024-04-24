Celebrity

‘Queen of Tears’ Lee Joo Bin talks about her role and how she “didn’t think of her as a villain”

April 24, 2024

Esquire magazine recently unveiled a captivating photoshoot featuring Lee Joo Bin, renowned for her role in “Queen of Tears.” The shoot provides a glimpse into her life beyond the characters she embodies on screen.

In the accompanying interview, Lee Joo Bin’s distinct charm radiates. Reflecting on her part in “Queen of Tears”, she admitted feeling nervous amidst the stellar performances of her senior colleagues.

Yet, she divulged her sincere approach of privately rehearsing lines from esteemed actors, demonstrating her commitment to her profession.

Photo: Instagram/Lee Joo Bin

Immersive method in portraying the role

Discussing her character, Cheon Da Hye, often perceived as antagonistic, Lee Joo Bin disclosed her immersive method in portraying the role, emphasizing her dedication to comprehending and embodying Da Hye’s motivations and feelings.

“She dedicated a significant amount of effort to completely embodying Da Hye, and as I bring her character to life, Da Hye’s actions and thoughts appear rational, so I didn’t immediately label her as a villain.”

She amusingly confessed that she only realized the extent of Da Hye’s wrongdoings while watching the latest episodes. “Oh my, you’re not exactly a saint. Let’s strive for improvement, Da Hye.”

Active since at least 2018

Lee Joo Bin is a South Korean actress and model who has been active since at least 2018. The actress was born on September 18, 1989, in Gangneung, South Korea.

She’s known for roles in various Korean dramas, including “Be Melodramatic” (2019), “Find Me in Your Memory” (2020), “She Would Never Know” (2021), “Doctor Lawyer” (2022), and the recent hit “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” (2022).

Lee Joo Bin also just appeared in the movie “The Roundup: Punishment” (2024).

“Queen of Tears” centres around a married couple going through a rough patch in their relationship. The show follows their journey as they navigate this crisis and rediscover their love for each other.

It has been well-received, currently holding an 8.3 rating on IMDb.

