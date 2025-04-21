Malaysian singer Suki felt ‘most honoured’ to perform for President Xi Jinping

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Malaysia recently, a 35-year-old singer was given a chance to perform for him, and she felt touched and proud to have been given the honour, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Low, who was the champion of the “One In A Million” Season 1 competition, said she was over the moon and that she felt most honoured to have performed for one of the world’s most prominent leaders.

Feeling surreal

The singer, who hails from Seremban, said that it felt surreal and that she had performed in many places, but this had a different kind of weight to it. During the show, Low looked out and saw the President applauding, and that is when she thought about how music can be a powerful medium to bridge relationships.

She said that, despite any differences, everyone is connected by a melody, and that is powerful. Low shared that she feels incredibly honoured and touched by this. It made her want to work even harder to use her singing for more than just fun. She hopes to connect with different people, encourage positive change, and share important messages through her music.

A meaningful compliment to Low

The singer couldn’t hide her joy at the chance to shake hands with the President, who shared a meaningful compliment to Low. Low sang five songs at the event. She thanked everyone who made the moment a success and said it would always be etched in her heart, not only as a singer but also as a Malaysian.

She sang Guang De Fang Xiang (Direction Of Light), a folk song titled Duo Xie Liao (Thank You), Yong Ma Lai Xi Ya De Tian Qi Lai Shuo Ai Ni (Love For Malaysia), Guang Liang (Light), and Pang Yao (Friend).

She shared that not many people know about folk songs, but she learned this genre from her vocal teacher when she was young. She said that finally, she had the chance to perform this song in front of the President of China.

Low has been learning folk songs since a young age, but there was no proper platform to showcase them. The right moment finally arrived after more than 20 years, and it was not just any moment but a huge milestone for Low, her family, and her teacher, who has patiently nurtured this gift in her for all these years.

The singer didn’t forget to thank San Singh, her stylist, and Khoon Hooi, the costume designer, for helping her look and feel so fantastic and stylish that night.

One in a Million champion

Meet Low Sook Yee or Suki Low, as most people know her. Born on Dec 26, 1990, she’s a talented Malaysian singer with Chinese roots, hailing from Seremban in Negeri Sembilan.

Suki Low rose to prominence by winning the first season of Malaysia’s reality singing competition “One in a Million” in 2006.

At the young age of 16, she captured the hearts of the nation and won the grand prize of one million ringgit (S$297,828). During the competition, she performed a variety of songs, showcasing her vocal talent and versatility.

In the grand finale, her renditions of “Berdiri” and “Everything” secured her victory with 39% of the votes, beating Muhammad Alif bin Mohd Satar and Ahmad Faizal Tahir.