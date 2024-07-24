Entertainment

Kim Do Hoon’s tragic accident takes a turn for the worse in his new thriller drama “Your Honor”

ByLydia Koh

July 24, 2024

Kim Do Hoon is featured in new stills from ENA’s upcoming drama “Your Honor.”

The drama revolves around two fathers who become ruthless in protecting their children, exploring the theme of paternal instincts clashing.

Son Hyun Joo plays Song Pan Ho, a judge known for his strong beliefs and impeccable sense of justice, while Kim Myung Min portrays Kim Kang Heon, a cold and imposing crime boss.

Kim Do Hoon stars as Song Ho Young, the son of judge Song Pan Ho. Ho Young is a gifted student who attended Seoul National University, thanks to his upbringing by his upright father.

Despite his seemingly perfect life, Ho Young hides deep pain. His world shatters after a tragic accident that turns him into a murderer, not only ruining his life but also tarnishing his father’s flawless reputation.

Photo: Instagram/ENA

Frail and soft-hearted character

The character of Song Ho Young is depicted as frail and soft-hearted, evoking a sense of protectiveness from viewers. The stills capture his vulnerability and fear, with expressions of shock and tearful eyes.

Kim Do Hoon described the character’s appeal as rooted in his ordinariness, striving to make Ho Young relatable to viewers.

He aimed to portray Ho Young as an everyman, making viewers ponder, “What if it were me?” “I also tried to look as ordinary as possible on the outside, and as a result, I even purposefully gained a little weight,” he continued.

The “Your Honour” premiere is Aug 12, 10 pm KST.

Rising actor

Kim Do Hoon, born on Sept 15, 1998, is a rising South Korean actor known for his recent roles. He graduated from Chung-Ang University, renowned for its arts program.

He has starred in leading roles in “Moving” (Disney+) and “Today’s Webtoon” (SBS), demonstrating his versatility. “The Escape of the Seven” was also one of the thriller series he starred in.

