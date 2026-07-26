‘Why is screaming becoming part of corporate culture in Singapore?’: Worker says boss’s shouting left him anxious

SINGAPORE: “Why is screaming slowly becoming a part of corporate culture in Singapore?” a Singapore worker asked online after sharing his experience working under a manager who frequently raised his voice, made sarcastic remarks and used profanity when speaking to staff.

On r/sgfreelancers, he shared that the manager whom he previously worked with for three years before quitting in his fourth year was a working dad who “seemed to have a happy family” and was someone “friendly and helpful” when meeting clients.

However, he said the manager became a “completely different person at work”.

He said, “The moment we get back to the office or have meetings (mostly are online meetings, thank God), he always raises his voice to everyone, being sarcastic, and using F words! To the point, I have put my ear pieces down or lower down the volume. Initially I was still being proactive, answered him and explained to him my POV and suggested solutions. But then, it didn’t help at all!”

What’s worse was the manager became more demanding, aggressive, and scolded them non-stop.

“I learned my lesson and I started KEEPING QUIET! Once I stopped responding, the scolding sessions became much SHORTER.”

Even then, the manager would ask: “Are you there? Are you listening?”

“I simply answered ‘yes’, but in my heart ‘OF COURSE! I’m listening! Abuthen!’, then rolls eyes. He stopped scolding and giving instructions and fixed the problems based on his preferences,” he said.

After a while, “it does become personal”, the post author said, to the point where he started feeling anxious whenever the manager walked into the office or approached him for something.

He also found himself overthinking every email before sending it to clients, as he was expected to CC his manager on every email to clients. He added that he became scared to ask questions and chose to stay quiet because it felt “safer”.

“What I still don’t understand is why he acted like that,” he said, adding his colleagues even wondered whether their manager was dealing with an emotional issue.

Asking others, he said: “Does shouting at people really make someone a better manager, raise standards, or improve efficiency? We’re not paid to be screamed at. Most of us are simply there to do our jobs and earn a living.”

He added that while he understood that work can be stressful, especially in Singapore’s fast-paced work environment, stress shouldn’t become an excuse to treat staff badly.

“Why do so many companies tolerate it until someone finally resigns?” he further asked, urging bosses and managers to speak to their teams nicely. “Raising your voice or acting aggressively doesn’t solve problems,” he added.

Some commenters shared that they had experienced a similar situation, with one recalling how a role they once enjoyed became unbearable after a new boss took over. “Four of us resigned within six months. Last I heard, he was asked to retire early,” the commenter wrote.

“I used to know a boss like this too. Mental health hit rock bottom. No one is getting paid enough for this nonsense. Not enough for my therapy. People worked there 3 months on average,” another added.

What can workers experiencing workplace harassment do?

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), workplace harassment can include threatening, abusive or insulting language, comments or non-verbal gestures, cyberbullying, sexual harassment and stalking.

Employees who encounter such behaviour should report it to their supervisor, manager, HR or another delegated neutral party of the organisation so they can intervene and take appropriate action.

Workers experiencing workplace harassment can check for more information and who to contact for help here. /TISG

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