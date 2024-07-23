New stills and the debut date for the romantic comedy “Love in the Big City,” starring Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun, have been revealed.

Adapted from Park Sang Young’s bestselling novel and directed by Lee Eon Hee, known for “The Accidental Detective 2: In Action,” “Missing,” and “Love Exposure,” this film portrays a free-spirited woman and a man with hidden secrets living together.

Renowned directors and actors

The movie is set for theatrical release on Oct 2, after its premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept 13. It will be part of TIFF’s “Special Presentations” lineup, which showcases new films by renowned directors and actors.

This category has previously included critically acclaimed films like Bong Joon Ho’s “Mother” and “Parasite” and Park Chan Wook’s “The Handmaiden.”

New stills from the film show emotional moments between Jae Hee (Kim Go Eun) and Heung Soo (Noh Sang Hyun). In one image, they lie side by side on a playground slide.

Another still shows them having drinks, but emotionally distant—Jae Hee stares blankly into the air while Heung Soo looks down at the table.

Journey of individuals

Giovanna Fulvi, Senior International Programmer at TIFF, praised the film, stating, ‘Love in the Big City’ convincingly captures the journey of individuals seeking themselves within societal norms.

The film offers a gripping and novel viewpoint on emotional resonance, youth, identity, and the difficulties of love thanks to Lee Aeon Hee’s nuanced direction and the acting prowess of both Noh Sang Hyun and Kim Go Eun.”

Reputable South Korean actress Kim Go Eun made her film debut in 2012’s “Eungyo,” for which she won several accolades for Best New Actress.

She gained further acclaim in the television drama “Cheese in the Trap” (2016). She starred in the popular fantasy romance “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” later that year, which became a cultural phenomenon across Asia.