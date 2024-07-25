Entertainment

ILLIT’s ‘Magnetic’ holds top spot on Billboard Charts for 17 consecutive weeks!

July 25, 2024

The K-pop girl group ILLIT continues to experience long-term success on major Billboard charts.

ILLIT’s “Magnetic”, their mini-album title single, is ranked 26th on the ‘Global (Excl. US)’ list and 53rd on the ‘Global 200’ chart as of July 23, marking the song’s seventeenth-week ranking.

Their album ‘SUPER REAL ME’ also secured 14th on the ‘World Albums’ chart.

ILLIT quickly garnered attention as a ‘super rookie’ following the release of “Magnetic,” which previously appeared on Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’ (April 20) and the UK’s ‘Official Singles Top 100’ (April 5), making history as the first and fastest K-pop debut song to achieve such rankings.

The track has also maintained strong positions on South Korea’s major music platforms like Melon, Genie, and Bugs for approximately four months.

Photo: Instagram/Illit

Global events

Following their successful debut activities, ILLIT is now performing at various global events, including the ‘2024 TMEA Indoor Music Festival’ and ‘2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer.’

On March 25, 2024, ILLIT debuted as a K-pop group under the Belift Lab sub-label of HYBE.

After becoming well-known, they became a quintet due to the JTBC survival series “R U Next?” Lead by Yunah, Iroha, Minju, Moka and Wonhee, contributes to the group by adding one-of-a-kind abilities and charm to ILLIT.

Their debut EP, “SUPER REAL ME,” features a blend of pop and electronic music with strong vocals and catchy hooks.

Dedicated fanbase

Despite being a new group, ILLIT has made significant achievements, including securing endorsements with major brands like Acne Studios, Crocs, and Bioderma.

Their debut has been well-received, and they are rapidly building a dedicated fanbase.

