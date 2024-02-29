K-netizens say Cha Eun Woo’s good looks betray his rugged character in his upcoming drama ‘Wonderful World’

In the upcoming drama ‘Wonderful World,’ scheduled to debut on March 1, 2024, Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of Kwon Sun Yool, a character whose life is depicted as troubled and challenging.

The storyline revolves around Eun Soo Hyun (played by Kim Nam Joo), a psychology professor and writer grappling with profound grief after losing her son to an unresolved crime.

Driven by a quest for justice, she sets out on a journey of revenge, crossing paths with Kwon Sun Yool, a wealthy student who abandoned his education due to a painful past. Their shared experiences of loss and suffering become a source of solace and healing.

Sneak peeks

Recently, sneak peeks of the drama were unveiled through still-cuts, heightening anticipation among viewers. The drama’s teaser photos prompted discussions among Korean netizens on a popular online community.

Many netizens focused on Cha Eun Woo’s striking looks, expressing skepticism about the credibility of the character’s “difficult life” narrative. Comments ranged from disbelief, stating:

“With that face, there’s no way he would be suffering,” to humorous remarks like, “He looks too much like a prince to be living a ruined life,” and observations about the actor’s flawless appearance:

“His skin is just too perfect for someone facing hardship.”

The online community became a platform for netizens to share their views on the apparent contrast between Cha Eun Woo’s visuals and the character’s challenging storyline.

Known for his good looks

Cha Eun Woo (real name Lee Dong-min) is a South Korean singer, actor, and model. He was born on March 30, 1997, and is known for his good looks and charming personality.

He is a member of the South Korean boy band Astro, which debuted in 2016. He is also known for his acting roles in the television series “My ID is Gangnam Beauty” (2018), “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung” (2019), and “True Beauty” (2020).

In addition to his singing and acting careers, Cha Eun-woo is a popular model and has appeared in commercials for various brands. He is also known for his athleticism and has played basketball and soccer in the past.