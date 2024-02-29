Celebrity

Hwang Min Hyun plans to serenade fans with his new single, “Lullaby” soon

ByLydia Koh

February 29, 2024

On Feb 28, KST, Pledis Entertainment revealed a teaser poster for the upcoming digital single ‘Lullaby’ on various platforms, including Weverse and Hwang Min Hyun’s official social media accounts.

The poster featured a tranquil scene at a bus stop during the quiet dawn hours, displaying the song title ‘Lullaby’ and its release date, scheduled for March 13, 2024.

Photo: Instagram/Hwang Min Hyun

Since his debut in 2012 as a lead vocalist of the boy group NU’EST, Hwang Min Hyun has navigated a diverse career, balancing group activities with acting pursuits.

Noteworthy solo projects like the 2019 medium-tempo R&B pop track “Universe” and his first mini-album ‘Truth or Lie’ from February last year have garnered acclaim, highlighting his versatility and artistic prowess.

Following NU’EST’s disbandment in 2022, Min Hyun embarked on his solo journey under Pledis Entertainment, releasing the well-received “Truth or Lie” in February 2023.

Versatile entertainer

Min Hyun’s talents extend beyond music into the realms of musicals and dramas, solidifying his reputation as a versatile entertainer.

From roles in productions like ‘Marie Antoinette’ to dramas such as ‘Alchemy of Souls’ and ‘My Lovely Liar’, he consistently pushes boundaries. His upcoming series ‘Study Group’ marks a venture into action-packed acting.

In addition to his musical endeavours, Hwang Min Hyun has delved into acting, taking on supporting roles in dramas like “Live Up to Your Name” (2017) and “Alchemy of Souls” (2022).

Set to play the lead in the upcoming drama “Useless Lies,” he continues to expand his presence in the entertainment industry.

In 2017, he participated in the second season of the survival show “Produce 101” and finished ninth place, earning him a spot in the project boy group Wanna One.

The group gained immense popularity and achieved significant chart success during their active period.

On Aug 9, 1995, Min Hyun was born in Busan, South Korea. The actor and singer is known for his vocals, visuals, and charming personality.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

VMAs 2024: Watch this endearing exchange as BLACKPINK’s Lisa hugs Tyla as she applauds the ROCKSTAR vocalist

September 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

NCT’s Doyoung breaks down in tears during his performance amid ex-member Taeil’s continuous scandal

September 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie making a comeback in October following her solo record agreement with Columbia Records

September 9, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Technology

Malaysia’s tech sector unlikely to be affected by US election results, says minister

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Potential rate cuts could boost Singapore Reits, analyst says

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

3 in 5 Singaporeans say they would pay S$3-S$4 for a kaya toast set

September 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Chinese tourists compare Singapore unfavourably with China

September 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.