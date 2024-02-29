Hwang Min Hyun plans to serenade fans with his new single, “Lullaby” soon

On Feb 28, KST, Pledis Entertainment revealed a teaser poster for the upcoming digital single ‘Lullaby’ on various platforms, including Weverse and Hwang Min Hyun’s official social media accounts.

The poster featured a tranquil scene at a bus stop during the quiet dawn hours, displaying the song title ‘Lullaby’ and its release date, scheduled for March 13, 2024.

Since his debut in 2012 as a lead vocalist of the boy group NU’EST, Hwang Min Hyun has navigated a diverse career, balancing group activities with acting pursuits.

Noteworthy solo projects like the 2019 medium-tempo R&B pop track “Universe” and his first mini-album ‘Truth or Lie’ from February last year have garnered acclaim, highlighting his versatility and artistic prowess.

Following NU’EST’s disbandment in 2022, Min Hyun embarked on his solo journey under Pledis Entertainment, releasing the well-received “Truth or Lie” in February 2023.

Versatile entertainer

Min Hyun’s talents extend beyond music into the realms of musicals and dramas, solidifying his reputation as a versatile entertainer.

From roles in productions like ‘Marie Antoinette’ to dramas such as ‘Alchemy of Souls’ and ‘My Lovely Liar’, he consistently pushes boundaries. His upcoming series ‘Study Group’ marks a venture into action-packed acting.

In addition to his musical endeavours, Hwang Min Hyun has delved into acting, taking on supporting roles in dramas like “Live Up to Your Name” (2017) and “Alchemy of Souls” (2022).

Set to play the lead in the upcoming drama “Useless Lies,” he continues to expand his presence in the entertainment industry.

In 2017, he participated in the second season of the survival show “Produce 101” and finished ninth place, earning him a spot in the project boy group Wanna One.

The group gained immense popularity and achieved significant chart success during their active period.

On Aug 9, 1995, Min Hyun was born in Busan, South Korea. The actor and singer is known for his vocals, visuals, and charming personality.