Stray Kids’ Lee Know: Youngest member of World Vision’s esteemed “Bob Pierce Honor Club”

ByLydia Koh

February 28, 2024

On Feb 28, KST, World Vision, a renowned international relief and development NGO, disclosed the induction of Stray Kids’ member Lee Know into the prestigious ‘Bob Pierce Honor Club.’

The Bob Pierce Honor Club, named after the organization’s founder, recognizes major donors who have contributed over 100 million won and displayed a profound empathy for global issues, actively advocating the value of philanthropy.

It is a transparent platform to disclose donation outcomes, with notable figures like JYP Entertainment producer JY Park among its members.

Photo: Instagram/Stray Kids

Crucial role in aiding children facing food shortages

Having donated 100 million won to World Vision’s global food crisis response project in January, Lee Know played a crucial role in aiding children facing food shortages in the world’s poorest regions due to rapid climate change.

In February of the previous year, he engaged in emergency relief efforts following a significant earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Since 2014, Lee Know has actively participated in World Vision’s overseas child sponsorship program, forming partnerships with four children domestically and abroad.

Through these sponsorships, he has started programmes to aid impoverished children worldwide.

Sharing the love he has received

Expressing his humility, Lee Know stated, “I am humbled to contribute in any way to children in need, both at home and abroad. I’ll keep thinking about how I can use what I have to help others and spread the love that I’ve been given.”

World Vision Chairman Cho Myung Hwan praised Lee Know for his unwavering dedication to supporting children, making him the youngest Bob Pierce Honor Club member.

He expressed devotion to advancing this cause and emphasised the hope that Lee Know’s beneficial effect will be felt through World Vision’s efforts.

Inspiring and supporting the dreams of teens

As part of World Vision’s ‘Dreaming Children’ project, Lee Know, along with Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Han, and Seungmin, supported and encouraged the dreams of sixteen teenagers who wanted to be singers by organising a ‘DREAM DAY’ event in October of the previous year.

This work was done in addition to his individual efforts.

ByLydia Koh

