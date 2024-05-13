JK Rowling reignited her feud with the transgender community, targeting Lucy Clark, the first openly trans football manager. Responding to a tweet celebrating Clark’s milestone, Rowling criticized the changing landscape of football management, drawing ire from critics and support from her followers.

Daily Mail Online covered the controversy, accusing Rowling of cruelty. Rowling defended her remarks, asserting Clark embodies the traditional football manager archetype. Clark, undeterred by the backlash, expressed resilience against transphobia.

Despite facing hate, Clark emphasized finding joy in her life and family. The clash underscores ongoing tensions surrounding Rowling’s views on transgender issues and her public persona.

JK Rowling claps back against the anti-trans remarks

I mean, if we want to talk about mocking. Why not go for the fat ox in a wig saying he’s a woman. It blows my mind that the headline here is JKR doing the mocking. When the photo is so clearly shows a bloke in a cheap wig. He isn’t a woman, he just absolutely LOVES porn. — Josh or whatever. (@FKASerioJosh) May 12, 2024

Following that, there are several harsh accusations sent towards Clark. X users state that the football manager is merely wearing a “cheap wig” and has an addiction to explicit material. However, it is unclear how true these accusations are, but this is what some of the social media users think.

Bullies are a national treasure? — Joanna Quade (@jejquade) May 12, 2024

In addition to this, there are strong debates among the left and right regarding this matter. Conservatives are cheering for JK Rowling citing that she is a national treasure for going against the ultra liberal agenda. However, liberals claim that she is a bully by attacking a marginalized group.

I call anyone anything they want to be called: He, She, It, Grand Poobha of the Universe! It isn’t any skin off my teeth. It doesn’t diminish me in any way to treat people the way they want to be treated. I have more important things to think about…. — Lynn Rowe (@LynnRowe355461) May 13, 2024

Furthermore, conservatives find it offensive to call a trans woman like Clark as “her”’ as they feel the football manager is not a real woman. This is a common opinion among those who are in the conservative community as they claim to protect women’s rights.

