SINGAPORE: A Reddit user decided to crowdsource for answers about what they can do for their Muslim friends during Ramadan. The Redditor explained, as a Chinese Singaporean, “I’ve always been unsure about how to navigate this topic with Muslim friends”.

In a post on r/askSingapore earlier this week, u/freshnatto said that they want to understand better what things they can do or say, and what they should not do, during this month of fasting for Muslims.

While many Reddit users responded to u/freshnatto’s post, the most upvoted answer came from a commenter who reassured the post author that non-Muslims are not expected to follow the traditions of Ramadan.

“So you can relax and treat your friends as per normal! A nice cool drink during breaking of fast is highly appreciated,” the commenter added helpfully.

The post author expressed gratitude,, saying the suggestion concerning drinks was a good idea.

“Wish more of our neighbours up north got your mindset,” another commenter chimed in.

A Reddit user praised u/freshnatto’s post for its thoughtfulness and shared that, out of respect for their Muslim friends’ fast, they avoid eating or drinking in front of them. When invited to break their fast, they gladly accept, sometimes joining their friends at Raya bazaars to eat.

On one occasion, when they had a friend come over to their house and it was time to pray before breaking the fast, the commenter had their friend pray in their room instead of outside their house.

“Me and my family are very welcoming and respectful of every religion and their practices… she always prays inside my room now like whenever she comes over. So it’s just small things that we can do to make their Ramadan a happy and fulfilling one,” they added.

Another wrote that simply wishing Muslim friends “selamat berpuasa” during this period goes a long way. They also help cover for their colleagues when the time to break the fast draws near, or offer to buy food or drinks for them.

A commenter said they get their Muslim neighbour dates for buka puasa and Ferrero for Hari Raya itself, and that their parents have given halal desserts. Another said the post author could offer to send food via Grab or other food delivery services when their Muslim friends are ready to break their fast. /TISG

