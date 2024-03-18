SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to show the state of the pizza she ordered for some of her young relatives who would break their Ramadan fast. Unfortunately, what they received did not look very appetizing.

“I ordered from Pizza Hut website to be delivered to my brother in law house at Sengkang for my younger nieces and nephew who were fasting,” wrote Ms Ella Ahmat on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (March 17). “Imagine my horror when I saw this upon reaching their home,” she added.

Ms Ahmat posted photos of two pizzas, both of which had blackened bits on the surface of the pizza and dark brown and burnt-looking crusts.

“This is from The Jalan Kayu outlet. How is this even given the green light to be sent out?” the woman wrote, adding that she had to remove the crusts off the side of the pizza because her young relatives wanted it.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Ahmat and Pizza Hut for further updates or comments.

However, commenters on Ms Ahmat’s post seemed unsurprised by the state of the pizzas delivered, saying that this is a busy time of the year for them, especially during the hours when people break their fast.

“Honestly speaking, don’t ever order through delivery for break fast. Thats the peaks of all peaks,” said one commenter.

“Never order during festive season. It’s either came very late or badly done,” advised another.

Some also said “burnt” pizzas are not unusual at the fast food chain.

“Wow this is cancer!!” wrote another netizen, referring to charred food, especially meat, as believed to be carcinogenic. /TISG

UPDATE: March 20, 2024

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut Singapore has responded to The Independent Singapore’s inquiries, saying:

“We have apologised to the customer for her disappointing experience and quality of food delivered after carefully reviewing the feedback received through our own feedback channels and social media. As part of our service standards, we have also offered her a complimentary replacement meal.”