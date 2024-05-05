;
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | F&B business owners/staff need to be more empathetic and respectful to food delivery riders

May 5, 2024

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s Home News: Delivery riders call out home-based business for ‘rude & degrading’ signs posted on door (April 26).

The most important thing in any business is strongly emphasising harmony, which will help resolve or soften many disputes, misunderstandings, and unhappiness among suppliers, customers, and food delivery service personnel.

As the famous Chinese idiom goes: “The time is right, and geographical and social conditions are favourable”. This further demonstrates that for any business to succeed, it must fulfil the above critical requirements.

According to the news report, a home-based business owner posted arrogant, disrespectful, disgusting, and uncalled-for signs with sarcastic, insensitive, and impolite remarks or comments.

It is indisputable that managing time well is beneficial to anything you do. Hence, almost all delivery riders are quite particular about managing delivery time.

They have to ensure the accuracy of the order placed and the timely pickup of the ordered items/products or food so that customers don’t complain.

On the other hand, all home-based business owners should also recognise that timely preparation and supplies of the ordered foods, items, or products for the delivery riders are important, too.

Getting used to this good habit will surely raise customer satisfaction and enhance their reliability in the eyes of customers and delivery riders.

No matter what, keeping in mind the significant importance of time management is a win-win strategy for food and product vendors/suppliers (regardless of whether they are home-based businesses, central kitchens, or food chain restaurants) and the food delivery people.

In short, there is a saying that we should always put ourselves in others’ shoes to be more empathetic, understanding, and respectful of them. This meaningful advice is applicable and useful to all trades and businesses.

Teo Kueh Liang

Featured image: Depositphotos

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

