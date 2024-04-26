;
Home News

Delivery riders call out home-based business for ‘rude & degrading’ signs posted on door

ByAnna Maria Romero

April 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: A home-based business’ act of placing signs on the door of their residence has not sat well with the delivery riders who help to disseminate their products.

An Instagram post showing a photo of the signs on the @sgriders account has gone viral, with many commenters expressing sympathy for the riders.

The biggest takeaway here is that in a business ecosystem where parties are mutually dependent, showing respect to everyone is key.

There are three signs posted on the door. The first is right beside a doorbell, and arts innocently enough, with instructions for “riders here for collection” to “please press the bell.”

The sign also tells the riders to “wait patiently,” adding that they can sit on the bench while waiting.

The other two signs grow increasingly aggressive.

The second reads, “If you arrive early… learn to wait!!! Orders take time to prepare… You can always cancel your order,” although it ends with a smiley face, perhaps to soften the blow.

See also  Money-Making Business Ideas In 2022

It’s the third sign that takes the cake, however, as it reads: “If you cannot wait… maybe this job not 4 u, here r some jobs that requires no waiting (sic) you can consider: toilet cleaner, grave digger, landscaping, elder care.”

No wonder the riders, as well as many other netizens, were upset.

The IG post begins with appreciation for the bench, but adds that “ the rude and degrading comments from this home-based business are uncalled for and unnecessary.”

The post author went on to seek people’s empathy and understanding when they “we seem impatient at times,” since riders, after all, depend on getting orders from vendors to customers as quickly as they can.

“As Riders, long wait times and unreasonable vendors are just some longstanding issues that affect our livelihood. We hope that other business can be less antagonistic and be kinder to Riders in the future,” they added.

Netizens commenting on the post asked that the home-based business be named so that they can stop patronizing it. The business is allegedly one based in Punggol and sells cookies and coffee drinks.

See also  Underestimated and misunderstood: 9 out of 10 food delivery riders satisfied with work but feel excluded from current conversations

One commenter, however, claimed to know the owner of the business and spoke up in her defence.

“I work as a grabfood rider too and i do know the owner. Talk to her multiple times and she is really nice! Not sure why she put up the cardboard, i agree that the last cardboard was unnecessary.

“Not siding anyone here, but instead of posting online and bashing the business at the comment section, maybe its good that the person who took this photo dm the business and tell them that it is unnecessary and this might hurt other riders.” /TISG

Read also: foodpanda delivery rider says he earned S$8K+ after working 14+hrs/day

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News Sports

Heavy lifter: Minister Shanmugam breaks his own personal record deadlifting 65kg 102 times at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore to boost early childhood care with 40,000 new facilities by 2029

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singaporean says “patients” who abuse telemedicine for MC to save their annual leaves are “poor workers who don’t accomplish much”

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia Relationships

Man juggles 1 wife and 4 lovers who are all unaware they are sharing the same man under the same housing complex for 4 years

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore leads Asia-Pacific in life sciences investments in 2024

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News Sports

Heavy lifter: Minister Shanmugam breaks his own personal record deadlifting 65kg 102 times at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore to boost early childhood care with 40,000 new facilities by 2029

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.