15 people sick with gastroenteritis after ordering from home-based bakery

Singapore — Fifteen people fell sick with gastroenteritis symptoms after patronising a home-based bakery, The Peachy Sugarmaker.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Friday (Aug 13) that they are investigating an incident of gastroenteritis affecting 15 people.

The customers consumed food prepared by the home-based business The Peachy Sugarmaker on Aug 5 and 7, 2021, said the agencies in a media release.

Nine of the affected individuals were hospitalised and in stable condition.

According to its website, The Peachy Sugarmaker makes cakes, pastries and biscuits for sale and offers party services for events.

In view of the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA has prohibited the distribution and sale of food prepared by The Peachy Sugarmaker Pte Ltd with effect from Aug 13 until further notice.

Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind food operators, including home-based businesses, to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, said SFA.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Sale of Food Act and the Environmental Public Health Act.” /TISG

