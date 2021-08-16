Home News Featured News Netizen complains about delivery attendant who delivered items without checking if anyone...

Netizen complains about delivery attendant who delivered items without checking if anyone was home, other netizens disagree with her complaints

A netizen said that when delivery people reach out to recipients, recipients sometimes are unwilling to or are unable to respond to their calls or messages nor acknowledge proof of delivery pictures.

Parcel delivery
Photo: Devanath via Pixabay

Author

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to Facebook to complain about a delivery attendant leaving her parcel at the gate of her without making sure that someone would at home to receive the parcel.

The netizen posted about the delivery in a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore“.

According to her caption, J&T Express, a tech-based logistics company, sent her a message informing her that she would be receiving two parcels. However, the netizen only received one parcel.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

- Advertisement -

She also mentioned that the delivery attendant left the parcel at the gate and pressed the bell before leaving. She was shocked that the delivery attendant did not check if anyone was at home to receive the parcel, questioning if they could perhaps be working on a part-time basis.

She also questioned if there was proper training to ensure that delivery attendants at J&T Express would deliver items the “right way”.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

A netizen agreed with her, recounting that she once ordered cat food and the delivery attendant simply deposited it outside. Luckily, nobody took her parcel away.

- Advertisement -

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

However, not everyone agreed with the poster. One netizen, in particular, said that delivery attendants have many items that they need to deliver to other recipients and are often pressed for time. As such, they do not have the time to ensure that every recipient is at home to receive the parcel. She also said that since the parcel was delivered in good condition, the poster should be thankful, and recipients should try to be kinder to delivery attendants.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

A few others also said that many delivery attendants also deliver parcels in a similar manner due to social distancing measures, and that contactless delivery is becoming a norm.

- Advertisement -

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Some netizens mentioned that they preferred contactless delivery since it removes the hassle of having to sign for the parcel.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

A netizen also said that when delivery people reach out to recipients, recipients sometimes are unwilling to or are unable to respond to their calls and messages. A few delivery attendants also send pictures to prove that the delivery was completed, but not all recipients acknowledge their messages too.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

You Zi Xuan is an intern at SG. /TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent