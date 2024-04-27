;
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | If Gen Z’s say no to uni & desk jobs, then they must work really hard in trades like plumbing and carpentry to succeed

ByLetters to the Editor

April 27, 2024

Dear Editor,

I read The Independent Singapore’s Lifestyle article with interest: More Gen Z say no to university and desk jobs; rather pursue trades like plumbing and carpentry instead (April 21).

As we know, members of the Gen Z years were born between 1997 and 2012. Hence, in 2024, the Gen Z age range is from 12 to 27.

If we count the starting work age at 21, they might not know exactly what they want/wish to pursue a desired long-term career.

This long-term career can sustain the rampant, increasing living costs and support their lives after forming their own families. Many people in this age group are still in a life process of continuous learning, groping, thinking and exploring.

Therefore, they continue to explore what kind of job or career is consistent with and matches what they have learned in school and the workplace, as well as their ability, personality, interests, and ambition.

I agree that there is neither lowliness nor nobleness in careers.

See also  Netizens doubt employers who practice discriminatory employment policies will be reprimanded

However, there are still many people in this society who have not abandoned their decadent and traditional thinking – they believe that only high-end white-collar jobs can be considered a good and noble career.

Anyway, there is a saying, “Every profession surely has its outstanding performance”. This depicts that there will be outstanding performance in every industry/trade.

For example, engaging in the trade or business of plumbing, carpentry, automobile repairs and services, air conditioning, and electrical engineering and services.

Nevertheless, individuals must be willing to work hard and possess an unyielding mindset, vision and attitude to succeed in their endeavours and business.

Teo Kueh Liang

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore.

