Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Certificate of Entitlement doesn’t entitle Singapore motorists the right to ugly behaviour and selfish attitudes in Malaysia

ByLetters to the Editor

September 22, 2024

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s featured news, ‘They paid for Certificate of Entitlement, so they’re certified entitled people’ — Netizens slam Singaporean who threw rubbish on Malaysia road (Sept 18).

Foremost, anyone who wishes to be respected by their fellow countrymen or others must have a reasonable standard of living, etiquette, and conduct.

For example, he should be courteous, amicable, considerate to others, and abide by the rules and orders of the country whenever and wherever he is.

This is the ugly behaviour and unacceptable attitude of the Singapore motorist who threw rubbish on a Malaysian road. We should severely condemn this inconsiderate and irresponsible behaviour.

It is the prior legal requirement for any motorist in Singapore who wishes to purchase a vehicle; he needs to pay for the price of a prevailing COE (Certificate of Entitlement).

Hence, having a COE for the vehicle doesn’t entitle any motorist’s right to behave unwittingly and unwisely. Anyway, it is unrelated to the vehicle’s COE.

See also  Car, COE, road tax, insurance, petrol, maintenance — Singaporeans answer the question: "How expensive (owning) cars in Singapore?"

I deeply believe that nobody wants visitors coming to his/her house to litter after visiting, as people feel and think alike. It also coincides with Confucius saying, “What you do not wish for yourself, do not impose on others”.

Last but not least, we must remember that the ugly and selfish behaviours and attitudes of each Singapore citizen abroad will indirectly shatter our own national image.

Teo Kueh Liang

The views expressed above are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

If you have a juicy story to share or come across a gross injustice that needs to be heard and want your opinion on current events made known, then email us your story with details and proof. Make your voice known! news@theindependent.sg

ByLetters to the Editor

Related Post

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | The reason why young couples nowadays would rather adopt fur kids than give birth to children

August 11, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can my spouse stay home without a job if I earn S$15-20K/month in Singapore?

August 4, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Key factors to consider before enrolling in a degree program to avoid disappointing return on investment

July 29, 2024 Letters to the Editor

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Certificate of Entitlement doesn’t entitle Singapore motorists the right to ugly behaviour and selfish attitudes in Malaysia

September 22, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

CLOB: David Gerald and the Malaysian Goliath

September 22, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Featured News In the Hood

Uncle got “S$50 on his mind” while riding on bus — Singaporeans share hilarious theories behind elderly man’s DIY cash headband

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.