Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s featured news, ‘They paid for Certificate of Entitlement, so they’re certified entitled people’ — Netizens slam Singaporean who threw rubbish on Malaysia road (Sept 18).

Foremost, anyone who wishes to be respected by their fellow countrymen or others must have a reasonable standard of living, etiquette, and conduct.

For example, he should be courteous, amicable, considerate to others, and abide by the rules and orders of the country whenever and wherever he is.

This is the ugly behaviour and unacceptable attitude of the Singapore motorist who threw rubbish on a Malaysian road. We should severely condemn this inconsiderate and irresponsible behaviour.

It is the prior legal requirement for any motorist in Singapore who wishes to purchase a vehicle; he needs to pay for the price of a prevailing COE (Certificate of Entitlement).

Hence, having a COE for the vehicle doesn’t entitle any motorist’s right to behave unwittingly and unwisely. Anyway, it is unrelated to the vehicle’s COE.

I deeply believe that nobody wants visitors coming to his/her house to litter after visiting, as people feel and think alike. It also coincides with Confucius saying, “What you do not wish for yourself, do not impose on others”.

Last but not least, we must remember that the ugly and selfish behaviours and attitudes of each Singapore citizen abroad will indirectly shatter our own national image.

Teo Kueh Liang

