Meetup (Kin Hoi) at Holland Close ordered to suspend operations after 15 cases of gastroenteritis reported

Singapore – A total of 15 people experienced gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food prepared by Meetup @ 352 (Kin Hoi) in Holland Close. The business was ordered to suspend operations by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA are investigating a case of gastroenteritis that affected 15 people who ate food from Meetup @ 352 (Kin Hoi), located at 6 Holland Close, #01-36, between Mar 28 and Apr 15, 2021.

SFA said in a media release on Wednesday (Apr 21) that it had directed Meetup @ 352 (Kin Hoi)’s food business operations to be suspended with effect from Apr 20 until further notice. MOH and SFA were notified of the most recent incident on Apr 19.

Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the lining of the intestines caused by a virus, bacteria or parasites. It is acquired and spread through contaminated food, water or contact with an infected individual.

According to SFA, one of the cases was hospitalised and has since been discharged.

SFA has also prohibited Kemono Pte Ltd, located at 171 Selegie Road, from preparing and serving all menu items, including online orders, to Kin Hoi.

Kemono Pte Ltd is a business partner of Kin Hoi and provides food preparation and cooking services for Kin Hoi’s online delivery orders, in a separate facility from their own food business, said SFA.

Meanwhile, all food handlers working in Meetup @ 352 (Kin Hoi) must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can return to work as food handlers.

The establishment is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

Furthermore, Kemono Pte Ltd is ordered to disinfect food preparation surfaces and floors, and ensure good hygiene maintenance of washbasins, said SFA.

SFA noted that food safety is a joint responsibility. The agency reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.”

“In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, we would also like to advise members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets but to report to SFA via the online feedback form with details for our follow-up investigations,” said SFA.

In response to the incident, Meetup @ 352 (Kin Hoi) issued an apology on its Facebook page, noting they “are doing their best to make things right”./TISG

