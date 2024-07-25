SINGAPORE: A bank executive has expressed frustration online, claiming that her parents complain about not getting an allowance from her even though they are wealthier than she is.

In a submission to the NUSWhispers confessions page, the woman revealed that her parents are retired civil servants who live in their fully paid up landed home worth a hefty $3.5 million. Sharing that they benefit from a generous pension scheme, she added that they are “always calling me to ask where’s the best fixed deposit rates to park their cash.”

The woman, on the other hand, called herself a “struggling” mother living in a “small cramped condo” with her husband and two children as they are “unable to afford a landed” property despite earning a combined annual income of about 300,000.

Seeking advice from others who may be in the same boat, the woman lamented, “Can’t understand why my folks complain I don’t give them allowance when they have plenty cash to spare while I am running on the hamster wheel everyday just to afford my kids tuition, maybe occasional holidays and I bring them along sometimes”

Commenters, however, were not too sympathetic. Some called her post a case of “humblebragging,” while others said the problem could be with her if she is still “struggling” despite earning about $300,000 a year.

Facebook user Eon Shen commented, “If you are a banker that is struggling with combined income of 300k+ and still on a hamster wheel and cannot even do a basic filial piety action. You are the problem.”

Shen suggested that with a combined income of $300,000, the woman’s financial struggles might be self-imposed. He suggested that the woman should reconsider her financial management and explore options such as downsizing her property to ease her financial burdens.

Another commenter, YJ Kevin Khoo, mocked: “Wah people so poor thing, struggling with $300k a year.”

Others said that the woman should give her parents a “token sum,” even if they are wealthier than her, as a sign of filial piety. Facebook user Leslie Kee said, “Lol combined annual income 300k and “cannot” give even a token sum to parents. Your parents may not need the money but they want to be appreciated, not hard to understand what.”

Li Elizabeth, another commenter, advised, “Giving allowance is a sign of filial piety. And should be done. I don’t think it’s right to say they are ‘richer’ so you should not give.”

Echoing this call, Facebook user Desmond Tang said he earns 10% of what the banker does but still gives an allowance to his mother without fail. He wrote: “I am struggling to survive , staying in a small HDB , earning 30k , unable to afford condo or landed. But I make sure I give allowance to my mum monthly without fail. Cannot understand why people who earn 300k, stay in condo and yet DO NOT WANT to give allowance to parents.”

Some netizens took a more critical stance, suggesting the woman’s complaint might reflect a sense of entitlement or privilege. Benjamin Qi Yu Chan advised the woman to “check your privilege and count your blessings,” indicating that her financial situation is relatively favorable compared to others.

Some, like Eric Lim Wee Hiok, responded with jibes. Eric commented, “If I am the parent reading this, I will make sure the assets will all go to charity in the end.”