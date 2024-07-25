SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have showered praise upon a foreigner who returned a lost wallet he found aboard a bus filled with cash, instead of keeping it for himself.

Thiha Swe, who goes by the name Wayne, is originally from Myanmar but lives in Singapore. He appears to be a nursing student and is studying at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, according to his Facebook page.

Late last night, Wayne took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page and revealed that he had found a Singaporean’s wallet on board bus number 2, which plies the route from Bras Basah Complex to Chinatown, around 9.15pm.

Posting in a bid to locate the owner of the wallet, who is named Nixon according to the IC that was found in the wallet, Wayne said he gave the wallet to the bus driver. Aside from showing the IC, the photo Wayne posted also showed cash in the wallet, including multiple $50 notes.

Wayne’s post quickly went viral, garnering over 1,000 reactions in hours. Some individuals who recognised the person featured in the IC tagged him in the comments and advised him on where he could collect the lost wallet. Others praised Wayne for his honesty and showered him with blessings in the comments section.

Facebook user Egi Bejleri commented, “Thank you for returning the wallet! It’s these thoughtful acts that make Singapore truly special.”

Another commenter, Lis Nani, added, “Good Job! Thank you for being honest! Giving great thanks to your parents as well for bringing up such a wonderful child like yourself.”

Wayne’s actions have not only captured the hearts of many but have also highlighted the values of honesty and community spirit that are deeply cherished in Singapore. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical behavior and the impact of individual actions on fostering trust and kindness within society.

TISG/