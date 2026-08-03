Young girl was seated in trolley as shopper pushes load at a supermarket, raising concerns over trolley damage and public responsibility

SINGAPORE: A customer voiced a complaint on social media about a young girl placed and seated inside a plastic trolley that was being pushed around by her guardians while shopping. According to the complainant, the girl was roughly school age, and the basket was filled with some items.

In the Facebook post, the customer declared: “Imagine the heavy weight on the plastic trolley meant for light shopping; the trolley will certainly be damaged.”

Moreover, the customer urged people that people should ‘exercise civic consciousness’ when using such public items. “That’s how supermarket trolleys are damaged!” the post headlined.

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what was posted. One claimed that this incident is pretty common, and when anything bad happens, these people blame everybody except themselves.

“This kind of new trolley is for items not exceeding certain weights. Why can’t the parents get a normal trolley instead?” a netizen said.

Another netizen remarked that when these kinds of parents can’t be bothered, they will just scold back when they are told off.

“The parents think their kid in the basket was cute in public view,” a commenter claimed.

“Parents are different now compared to last or older generation parents… Older generation parents are more strict and punish their children and do not blame others when their kids are wrong…Nowadays no… Blame others and side with their kids even if they are wrong,” a comment concluded.

The incident sparked a discussion on proper public conduct and the need for parents and guardians to use supermarket trolleys responsibly. It is important to remember that basic civic awareness is still important to avoid damaging public facilities such as supermarket trolleys, and to avoid inconvenience to others.

In other related news about supermarket concerns, there was a report where water started to leak from the ceiling at a food court in Toa Payoh due to a burst water pipe, causing the supermarket downstairs to get wet. As seen in a video, approximately four or five leaks were coming from the ceiling.

Read more about the news story here.