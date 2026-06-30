Water-pipe burst at food court, floods supermarket below

SINGAPORE: A very unfortunate incident happened at a food court located in Toa Payoh when water started to leak from the ceiling due to a burst water pipe, causing the supermarket downstairs to get wet.

A 35-year-old witness shared that when she went to the supermarket, she noticed water dripping from the ceiling. She shared that people said it was because of the water pipe. Fortunately, it did not smell anything unusual, and there was no one who got wet.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, she also discovered that the dripping water was located near the self-service checkout machine, so the staff blocked off the area and customers used the manual checkout counter instead. Furthermore, the staff also directed the customers to leave through the main entrance and reminded them to walk carefully to avoid slipping.

As seen in a video, approximately four or five leaks were coming from the ceiling. When a reporter arrived at the scene later in the evening, it was discovered that there were still one or two leaks. More so, some staff were continuously checking the ceiling, and others were cleaning the affected areas.

In the meantime, the goods were covered with tarpaulins, and wet items will be discarded. Additionally, customers were advised to go to the checkout area on the basement level.

It was believed that the leaks were from the food court upstairs from the supermarket. During the incident, vendors were advised to avoid using water as much as possible to avoid more damage.

Thankfully, the leaks have been resolved. A spokesperson from the food court admitted: “Upon receiving the notification, our facilities management and maintenance team responded immediately, quickly isolated the affected area, and carried out repair and cleanup work overnight. The issue was resolved before the next day’s business hours, and all affected areas were promptly restored to normal.”

The spokesperson further added that they will continue to monitor the situation.

Other related news

In similar news related to water leaks, there was a report where many residents are bothered because of the leaks from the ceiling of the activity area of an HDB flat in Jurong East.

This has been a concern for nearly a year, and many people are worried that residents, especially the elderly and the children, may slip and fall.

Read more about the news story here.