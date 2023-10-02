SFA recalls Msian Mee Suar, food allergen gluten detected

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Sept 28 a recall of the noodle product Taste Original’s Organic Mee Suar (300g) from Malaysia after detecting gluten, an allergen, in it.

Gluten was not declared on the noodle’s packaging label, SFA said. “As gluten is an allergen, SFA has directed the importer, Taste Original Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated product. The recall is ongoing. Allergen in food could result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it,” the agency added.

The common symptoms of a gluten allergy are the following: hives or skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, indigestion, vomiting or diarrhoea, a stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, headaches, and asthma.

A less common but more dangerous gluten allergy symptom is anaphylaxis, defined as “a potentially life-threatening reaction that can impair breathing and send the body into shock”.

Ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels under Singapore’s Food Regulations. This protects consumers who have food allergies.

Additionally, every ingredient in packaged foods must be listed on product labels in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

However, the SFA clarified that gluten, a protein naturally found in wheat and other grains, “does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to gluten.”

It warned consumers who bought Taste Original’s Organic Mee Suar not to consume it if they are intolerant or allergic to gluten.

Also, people with this type of intolerance or allergy should seek advice from medical professionals for any health concerns.

“Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries,” SFA added.

The agency, whose mandate is to ensure and secure a safe food supply for Singapore, also recently recalled Fragrance and Joymom’s mooncakes.

On Sept 27, the agency found aflatoxins in Fragrance’s Single Yolk Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake and a bacterium in Joymom’s Musang King Snowskin Mooncake.

“Aflatoxins are known to be genotoxic and carcinogenic, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible,” the SFA said.

As for Joymom’s mooncake, SFA detected the bacterium staphylococcus aureus, which is commonly found in the skin or in the noses of people and the environment in general.

But staphylococcus aureus also commonly causes food poisoning, which may lead individuals to experience nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhoea.