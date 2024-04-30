In the latest images from “Lovely Runner,” Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are back in the present, stirring up excitement among fans.

Adapted from a popular web novel and crafted by “True Beauty” screenwriter Lee Si Eun, “Lovely Runner” presents a time-travelling love story that poses the intriguing question:

“What lengths would you go to save your ultimate idol?” In the major role, Kim Hye Yoon plays Im Sol, an ardent fan who goes back in time to change the fate of her adored celebrity, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok).

Spoilers ahead

Previously, while interring a time capsule together, Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae pledged to rendezvous at Hangang Bridge precisely at midnight on January 1, 2023, sparking anticipation about whether their pact would endure 15 years later.

The freshly unveiled stills capture Im Sol awaiting Ryu Sun Jae on the bridge amidst gently falling snowflakes.

Hangang Bridge holds profound significance as the site of their encounter in an alternate timeline before Ryu Sun Jae’s untimely passing. The accumulating snow on Im Sol’s umbrella suggests her prolonged wait for Ryu Sun Jae.

Possibility of reunion

In another image, Ryu Sun Jae is engaged in a phone call, appearing composed yet harbouring evident emotion. His tender gaze hints at deep affection, leaving viewers to speculate on the possibility of their reunion.

The upcoming episode of “Lovely Runner” is scheduled to air on April 29th at 8:50 pm KST. It promises further twists and turns in this captivating tale of love transcending time.

Kim Hye Yoon is a South Korean actress who’s been making a name for herself with leading and supporting roles. She was born on November 10, 1996, in Seongnam, South Korea.

Her breakthrough role was Kang Ye Seo in the JTBC drama “Sky Castle” (2018-2019).

Byeon Woo Seok gained recognition for supporting roles in dramas like “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” (2019) and “Record of Youth” (2020).

He landed his first lead role in the historical drama “Moonshine” (2021-2022), playing the rebellious crown prince. This role earned him the Best New Actor award at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards.