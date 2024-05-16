aespa is gearing up for their comeback with their first full studio album, “Armageddon.” The group has generated excitement among fans by releasing a whimsically comic music video for one of the B-side tracks from the upcoming album.

On May 15, 2024, at midnight KST, aespa surprised fans by releasing another music video from their upcoming full album.

Titled “Long Chat (#♥),” a B-side track from “Armageddon,” it offers a unique perspective on the universe and its inhabitants. The video begins with the members facing an interviewer, unable to explain the situation fully.

Mysterious object

A flashback sequence reveals the members camping outdoors when a mysterious object falls from the sky—a single piece of popcorn. Perplexed, they conduct experiments to identify it and conclude that it’s indeed popcorn.

Subsequently, they build a rocket to return it to its home. The video hints that the aespa might be aliens from another parallel universe unfamiliar with Earth objects.

New music release

Earlier, the group released the music video for the first title track, “Supernova,” on May 13, 2024. The album will comprise ten songs, with two serving as title tracks.

The second title track, “Armageddon,” will be released along with the album on May 27, 2024. Apart from the main tracks, the album includes “Set the Tone,” “Mine,” “Licorice,” “Bahama,” “Long Chat (#♥),” “Prologue,” “Live My Life,” and “Melody.”

aespa, a K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of four members: Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. They debuted with the single “Black Mamba” in 2019, followed by the successful release of “Next Level.”

The group is also preparing for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, starting in July in Seoul, South Korea, where they will perform for two nights before touring other cities and countries.

aespa’s concept revolves around the idea of having an “æ-vatar,” a virtual counterpart of each member that exists in a parallel world. This concept is explored in their music videos and lore, adding a layer of science fiction and fantasy to their work.