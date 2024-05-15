In May’s rookie idol group brand reputation rankings, TWS, ILLIT, and BABYMONSTER have claimed the top three positions.

ILLIT topped the list with a brand reputation index of 5,335,252, a staggering 253.52 per cent increase from the previous month.

Key phrases in their analysis included “Magnetic,” “attraction,” and “Billboard,” with related terms like “charming,” “popular,” and “all-kill.” Their positivity-negativity analysis showed 87.54 per cent positive reactions.

TWS took the second spot with a brand reputation index of 4,377,016, up 41.78 per cent from April.

Last month, TWS led the rankings with a score of 3,087,252. Key phrases for TWS included “plot twist,” “SEVENTEEN,” and “boyhood pop,” while top-related terms were “release,” “surpass,” and “advertise.” Their positivity score was 86.57 per cent.

The Korean Business Research Institute released the latest rankings, focusing on consumer engagement, media exposure, interaction levels, and community awareness indexes among rookie idol groups.

This data, gathered from April 2 to May 2, only includes idols who debuted in 2023 or later.

BABYMONSTER in third place

BABYMONSTER surged to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,252,218, a phenomenal 287.56 per cent increase from April, when they were in fifth place with a score of 839,160, reflecting a 35.55 per cent increase from March.

ZEROBASEONE climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,555,709, marking a 103.65 per cent increase from their seventh-place position in April.

RIIZE in fifth place

Finally, RIIZE secured fifth place with a brand reputation index of 1,420,204, a 101.33 percent increase from April, when they were in eighth place.

These rankings highlight the dynamic shifts in popularity and engagement among rookie idol groups, reflecting their growing influence and fanbase in the industry.

Top 30 of Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation rankings

ILLIT TWS BABYMONSTER ZEROBASEONE RIIZE KISS OF LIFE UNIS BOYNEXTDOOR Big Ocean tripleS YOUNG POSSE NOWADAYS eite Geenius UNICODE Candy Shop The Wind SPIA EVNNE FANTASY BOYS RESCENE Loossemble POW xikers Catch The Young NiziU BEWAVE ADYA n.SSign TIOT