TWS, ILLIT & BABYMONSTER hit top 3 spots in May’s rookie idol group brand reputation rankings

ByLydia Koh

May 15, 2024

In May’s rookie idol group brand reputation rankings, TWS, ILLIT, and BABYMONSTER have claimed the top three positions.

ILLIT topped the list with a brand reputation index of 5,335,252, a staggering 253.52 per cent increase from the previous month.

Key phrases in their analysis included “Magnetic,” “attraction,” and “Billboard,” with related terms like “charming,” “popular,” and “all-kill.” Their positivity-negativity analysis showed 87.54 per cent positive reactions.

TWS took the second spot with a brand reputation index of 4,377,016, up 41.78 per cent from April.

Last month, TWS led the rankings with a score of 3,087,252. Key phrases for TWS included “plot twist,” “SEVENTEEN,” and “boyhood pop,” while top-related terms were “release,” “surpass,” and “advertise.” Their positivity score was 86.57 per cent.

The Korean Business Research Institute released the latest rankings, focusing on consumer engagement, media exposure, interaction levels, and community awareness indexes among rookie idol groups.

This data, gathered from April 2 to May 2, only includes idols who debuted in 2023 or later.

BABYMONSTER in third place

BABYMONSTER surged to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,252,218, a phenomenal 287.56 per cent increase from April, when they were in fifth place with a score of 839,160, reflecting a 35.55 per cent increase from March.

ZEROBASEONE climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,555,709, marking a 103.65 per cent increase from their seventh-place position in April.

RIIZE in fifth place

Finally, RIIZE secured fifth place with a brand reputation index of 1,420,204, a 101.33 percent increase from April, when they were in eighth place.

These rankings highlight the dynamic shifts in popularity and engagement among rookie idol groups, reflecting their growing influence and fanbase in the industry.

Top 30 of Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation rankings

  1. ILLIT
  2. TWS
  3. BABYMONSTER
  4. ZEROBASEONE
  5. RIIZE
  6. KISS OF LIFE
  7. UNIS
  8. BOYNEXTDOOR
  9. Big Ocean
  10. tripleS
  11. YOUNG POSSE
  12. NOWADAYS
  13. eite
  14. Geenius
  15. UNICODE
  16. Candy Shop
  17. The Wind
  18. SPIA
  19. EVNNE
  20. FANTASY BOYS
  21. RESCENE
  22. Loossemble
  23. POW
  24. xikers
  25. Catch The Young
  26. NiziU
  27. BEWAVE
  28. ADYA
  29. n.SSign
  30. TIOT

